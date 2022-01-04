ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Portland man manufactured meth in mobile home

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man is accused of operating a meth lab in his mobile home.

Jeff E. Duke, 62. was charged last week in Jay Circuit Court with manufacturing meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, a search warrant was served at Duke's home, in the 1200 block of North U.S. 27, on Dec. 21, and investigators found materials used in meth production. including coffee filters, a bottle of "liquid fire," starting fluid, tubing and hydrogen peroxide, and a propane torch.

A witness had earlier recounted watching Duke "cook" meth in the trailer.

When interviewed by Jay County sheriff's deputies, Duke reportedly admitted he had manufactured meth at his home, and also said he ingested the drug "on a regular basis."

He also reportedly admitted to participating in a heroin transaction last month that resulted in a woman's non-fatal overdose.

In a separate Jay Circuit Court case, stemming from that overdose, Duke is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

He continued to be held in the Jay County jail on Tuesday.

In 2009, the Portland man was convicted of dealing in meth in Jay County. He was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2017.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

