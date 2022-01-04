Recycling on the rebound in Gaston County and around the world

Looking forward to 2022 and reviewing 2021 is the nature of this time of year. I know all of us are looking forward to a healthier year and avoiding any new variants of COVID-19.

For most of us with loved ones in any situation that would render them more susceptible to the virus, we have, are or will do all that is possible to protect our family from this disease, which does mean vaccinations or masking. The last numbers for the county looked more promising than they have in the past, so we are moving in a positive direction as far as vaccines.

We are looking forward to folks working smart and not hard, and maybe with more equitable pay, folks will get back to work with a living wage. We are looking forward to even more recycling right in the county.

Overall, recycling markets have rebounded since the Chinese government stopped accepting our recyclables in 2017. Do you remember the problems we had? Recycling had backed up all over the country with nowhere to ship our recyclables. And then, don, don, don, we were force to actually examine what we were sending to China…contaminated bales of cardboard, plastics and mixed paper.

No wonder they refused to take them, we had been sending trash. Well, we as a country, stepped up educational efforts to retrain folks how to recycle. But a lot of the damage had been done; our own local recycling facilities were charging communities a contamination fee for unclean recyclables.

Our own domestic capacity is expanding, while cleaner recyclables are being shipped to India, Mexico and Vietnam and those markets are returning and even shipping recycled paper pulp to China. The plastic markets are returning with the demand for PET and HDPE (bottles and jugs with necks) driven by an increase in the amount of recycled materials into new products and the oil prices inching higher.

All of this is great news as we learned from and improve behaviors in the last couple of years. Corrugated cardboard demand was driven by a lot of us shopping online and shipping to our homes; that cardboard in return was recycled at a greater amount than before providing more feedstock for more boxes.

Recycling is an individual responsibility. Due to some poor choices recycling for most of Gaston County can only be done at the county convenience sites. Contamination played a huge factor in municipalities cutting their programs. Gastonia, though, addressed the need for recycling and invested in a new site located on Duke Street in November 2021; along with their site at the Farmers Market on Long Avenue, Gastonia offered residents the options to recycle, and the response from the residents in Gastonia has been stellar.

For the most part, the recycled materials are exactly what should be recycled: flattened corrugated cardboard, rinsed aluminum cans, steel/tin cans, glass and plastic bottles. And all of these materials are being recycled into materials that we will use again.

As we begin a new year, the most pressing issue is that of climate change and sustainability. There is no one answer and many, many things will help; using less resources, recycling what you can, eating lower on the food chain (less cattle and pigs that consume grasses and water and release methane), driving smarter, the list goes on.

Gaston County remains blessed by tolerable weather: when we watch neighbors in Kentucky get pummeled by a tornado; neighbors in western Carolina get washed out by sudden rains, when we see neighbors lose their homes and livelihoods do due fires because of drought like conditions, we must learn from and understand that we could be next.

This is your year to be responsible for your consumption and your disposals. Make the earth a top priority in 2022. We may not have a whole lot of New Year celebrations unless we make this year one for the caring books!

Nan Kirlin is recycling coordinator for Gaston County.