'Back to the drawing board.' Galesburg boys basketball team looks to 'clean up' its game

GALESBURG — Galesburg High School's boys basketball team has just one game on the slate this week.

The Silver Streaks, who hold a 14-2 overall mark and 3-1 record in Western Big 6 Conference play, will hit the road for Rock Island and take on the winless Alleman Pioneers at 7 p.m. Friday in league action.

"Every night in the Big 6 is unpredictable, you never know what can happen," Galesburg coach Chad Thompson said after Monday night's practice. "Playing at Alleman has always been a tough place to play at. They always have a great student section and a great crowd behind them and supporting them."

The Streaks are coming off a 61-58 victory over the Dunlap Eagles last Wednesday night in the third-place game at the Taylorville Holiday Tournament.

Galesburg went 4-1 overall in Taylorville, and Thompson, who is vaccinated and boosted, was only on the sideline for a pair of holiday affairs, as he was forced to join the team for the final day of play due to testing positive for COVID-19.

"I thought the team did a really good job the first three games when I wasn't there," Thompson said. "With technology the way it is, I still had a chance to be engaged. Our coaching staff — coach (Mark) Harden), my brother - coach Eric (Thompson), coach (Steve) Hawkins and coach (Garrett) Rau was there with us — did a great job leading the team.

"From the reports I got our seniors did a great job of stepping up. They executed our game plans the way we wanted to and they did a really good job in those first three games in my absence and it's about those guys," Thompson added. "It shows that when you put a good system in place that if a piece is missing it's the next man up philosophy. This time it was a little different because it was a coach that was missing but it was still the same thing. It was next man up, and we got some wins."

Jeremiah Babers, Dre Egipciaco, Alex Egipciaco, Koen Derry, Carl Dortch, Aaron Carl and Merveille Bile are Galesburg's seniors, and in the last few weeks none of the Streaks hit the hardwood very long for any practice sessions. Galesburg had too many games on the docket is why.

"This week, we kind of want to get back to some of the things that we've been able to notice as errors on film, and we are trying to figure out how to make ourselves better," Thompson said. "We played five games in a nine day stretch right before winter break started and then we played the five games in three days (in Taylorville). That's a lot of games without a lot of practice time, so we've been able to take these last few days - plus the remainder of this week - to go back to the drawing board and clean up who we are as a team.

"We want to really make sure that we're playing our best Galesburg basketball as we get into the back half of the season."

By the numbers

Derry is leading Galesburg in scoring and rebounds with an average of 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per affair.

Babers, a point guard, is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. Dre Egipciaco is netting an average of 8.2 points and three rebounds, and Alex Egipciaco is averaging 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

Junior Easton Steck is netting an average of almost seven points and four rebounds a game for Galesburg.

Galesburg's schedule

Wed., Nov. 24: Galesburg 73, Dunlap 64

Fri., Nov. 26: Galesburg 63, Madison 44 (Thanksgiving Tourney)

Sat., Nov. 27: Galesburg 72, Limestone 54 (Thanksgiving Tourney)

Fri., Dec. 3: Moline 77, Galesburg 59

Tue., Dec. 7: Galesburg 65, Sterling 61

Fri., Dec. 10: Galesburg 59, United Township 55

Mon., Dec. 13: Galesburg 57, Peoria Manual 50

Tue., Dec. 14: Galesburg 76, Burlington 66

Fri., Dec. 17: Galesburg 76, Geneseo 46

Sat., Dec. 18: Galesburg 60, Bettendorf (Iowa) 56 at Iowa/Illinois Shootout,

Tue., Dec. 21: Galesburg 70, Kewanee 48

Mon., Dec. 27: Galesburg 63, Decatur Eisenhower 46 at Taylorville Holiday Tourney,

Tue., Dec. 28: Galesburg 76, Mt. Zion 58 at Taylorville Holiday Tourney

Tue., Dec. 28: Galesburg 53 Taylorville 45 at Taylorville Holiday Tourney

Wed., Dec. 29: Sterling 48, Galesburg 47 at Taylorville Holiday Tourney

Wed., Dec. 29: Galesburg 61, Dunlap 58 at Taylorville Holiday Tourney (3rd place game)

Fri., Jan. 7 at Alleman, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 11 at Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Gary Comer College Prep, 11:30 a.m. (MLK Shoot-out)

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Orr, 7 p.m. (MLK Shoot-out)

Tue., Jan. 18 at Morton, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 21 at Moline, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan 25 vs. Sterling, 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 at United Township, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. Richwoods at Manual Shootout, 2:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 at Geneseo, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 8 vs Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 vs Alleman, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 15 at Quincy, 7 p.m.

