ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

By Anthony Di Pizio
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The beginning of 2022 might feel like a great opportunity to shuffle your portfolio, but it's important you only purchase stocks that you're prepared to hold for the next five years (or longer). While everyone is focused on getting a fresh start in the new year, as investors we shouldn't lose sight of our long-term goals.

High-quality technology stocks have been great vehicles for growth in recent years even accounting for the pandemic, and with the rapid advancement of new innovations, that probably won't change anytime soon. These two companies could even deliver fourfold returns by 2030. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LK95_0dcSMOZY00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The case for Nvidia

Semiconductors are the advanced computer chips that power the devices and technologies we use every day. They've become increasingly critical as more goods and services enter the digital realm, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most sought-after producers in the world.

The company is best known for its graphics cards, which are wildly popular among consumers for gaming applications. Gaming is Nvidia's largest segment, and in the recent third quarter of 2021, it accounted for $3.2 billion of the company's $7.1 billion in revenue. Additionally, over 14 million players are now on the company's cloud -based gaming system GeForce Now -- twice as many as the same time last year -- where they can stream over 1,000 of their favorite games without ever needing to install updates or patches.

But Nvidia also builds high-powered chips for data centers and, based on its growth rate, that segment could be on track to overtake gaming as the company's largest revenue source in 2022. Still, it gets even more exciting for long-term investors. Nvidia is making strides in futuristic industries like self-driving vehicle technologies and professional visualization, the latter of which will be key to the new virtual world known as the metaverse.

Math dictates that if Nvidia's price-to-sales ratio remained constant, then it would need to grow its revenue at a compound annual rate of 23% each year until 2030 for its stock to increase in value by 400%. Right now, it's crushing that target.

Metric

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2022 (Estimate)

CAGR

Revenue

$10.9 billion

$26.6 billion

56%

Data source: Nvidia, Yahoo! Finance. CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Historically, the semiconductor industry is cyclical, which means Nvidia's strong growth rate might taper off in the future. But even if it's cut in half, it'll still be well above the 23% level. Plus, the blistering pace of global innovation means Nvidia's chips are in more demand than ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFpws_0dcSMOZY00

Image source: Getty Images.

2. The case for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is the next iteration of Facebook as a company, with the change in branding reflecting its shift in focus to the metaverse. The company views this new virtual reality as the future of social networking -- and it's well-positioned to lead the way with 2.9 billion monthly active users on its platforms globally already.

Meta's flagship brands will retain their existing names, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. But the company envisions a shift in the way we interact with these technologies; rather than viewing them onscreen, we could be inside them, each of us represented by digital avatars of ourselves that facilitate an existence beyond the physical realm.

Meta's goal is to construct the foundations of the metaverse and potentially own the general ecosystem. However, the company acknowledges the project will take a broad collaborative effort from countless technology companies, especially those in the hardware space. While Meta owns the Oculus line of virtual reality devices, it's semiconductor companies like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices that build the technology to power them.

Nonetheless, if Meta is able to generate a metaverse that is central to most users' experience (like Facebook is), the company could have immeasurable pricing power. It could potentially earn revenue from all of the activity that happens within it, especially if it has a self-sustaining digital economy where users can purchase goods and services.

As a company, Meta has an impeccable track record of producing annual revenue growth far above the 23% it needs for its stock to grow fourfold by 2030.

Metric

2011

2021 (Estimate)

CAGR

Revenue

$3.7 billion

$117.6 billion

41%

Data source: Meta Platforms, Yahoo! Finance. CAGR = Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Meta is also extremely profitable, with $13.94 in estimated earnings per share for the full-year 2021, pending its fourth-quarter result. That places the stock at a price-to-earnings multiple of just 24, far cheaper than the broad Nasdaq 100 technology index which trades at a multiple of 39.

Put simply, the stock is attractive right now, and the potential of the metaverse makes it a great bet for long-term growth.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Oculus#Getty Images#Nvidia Semiconductors#Nvda#Geforce Now
Motley Fool

7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

Several of these stocks are coming off disappointing performances in 2021 but are ready to rebound. Others, including Devon Energy and Innovative Industrial Properties, were big winners last year. All seven stocks have strong underlying businesses and solid potential catalysts in 2022. Do you make New Year's resolutions? Even if...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The U.S. Stock Market Just Did Something It May Never Do Again

Just a handful of companies make up nearly a third of the S&P 500. Outperformance by the largest companies can make up for a lot of underperformances. The market could have trouble doubling over a three-year period in the future. Between 2019 and 2021, the S&P 500 did something it...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks quickly turn heavy

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS QUICKLY TURN HEAVY (1015 EST/1515 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost its bid after the first 15 minutes or so of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
152K+
Followers
74K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy