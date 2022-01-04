ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Surging Today

By John Rosevear
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Tuesday morning after the company said it's taking additional steps to significantly increase production of its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 9.7% from Monday's closing price.

So what

Ford said on Tuesday that it plans to increase its capacity to manufacture the F-150 Lightning to a rate of 150,000 trucks per year by mid-2023.

That's nearly four times the production capacity that Ford had originally planned for the truck. Ford executives have admitted that the huge interest in the F-150 Lightning took them by surprise, and the company has mounted an intense effort to accelerate its production ramp up to meet demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUFs2_0dcSMNgp00

Ford is completing the last batch of pre-production F-150 Lightnings at its factory in Dearborn, Michigan. The trucks will be used for final-quality testing. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

"With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, who leads Ford's regional business units in North and South America. "Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity."

Investors should note that Ford clarified that those 200,000 reservations are all from retail customers. The company has had significant additional interest from its commercial-fleet customers. It's clear why Ford is pushing as hard as it can to boost production, even before the first Lightning has been shipped.

Why is the stock up today? Because Ford has a smash hit on its hands, and it's a version of its most profitable product -- and it's an electric vehicle .

Now what

Ford said that it's in the "final stage" of pre-production at the Michigan factory that will build the Lightning. The trucks being built now will be used for a final round of testing, helping Ford to iron out any lingering quality issues before the factory begins building Lightnings for customers.

Ford also said that the first wave of Lightning reservation holders will be invited to convert their reservations to orders beginning this Thursday.

10 stocks we like better than Ford
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

John Rosevear owns Ford. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Dearborn, MI
Business
City
Dearborn, MI
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Ford’s U.S. Sales Decline; Shares Fall

Due to supply-chain issues and global chip shortages, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the top EV stocks on TipRanks, reported a drop in vehicle sales in the U.S. for December and full-year 2021. Notably, the numbers also lagged its peers, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), in 2021.
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Ram pickup beats Silverado as Stellantis U.S. sales drop 2% in 2021

The Ram pickup truck surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021 for the second time, despite parent Stellantis NV's sales declining 2% for the year from 2020. Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1%, in 2021. Chevy sold 529,765 Silverado trucks, down almost 11%. General Motors Co., however, still sold more trucks than Ram with an additional 248,924 GMC Sierras, down 1.6%.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#Ford Motor Company Stock
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing Announced

Ford announced pricing and more details about the Ford F-150 Lightning, which later this week will be available for order (by reservation holders, in batches). As we know, there are four versions of the truck, Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum. Production of all four types will begin in Spring. MSRP...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

How Did Tesla Overcome 'Chip Shortage' While Rivals Struggled

The automotive industry, among most global industries these days, has been up against supply shortages that have made it next to impossible to meet production and delivery goals. Meanwhile, Tesla has been breaking records every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tesla produced nearly 306,000 electric cars and delivered...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
The Verge

General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY
tennesseestar.com

Toyota Smashes GM’s 90-Year Streak as Top U.S. Car Seller

Japanese automaker Toyota overtook General Motors in 2021 as the top car seller in the U.S., breaking the American manufacturer’s 90-year streak, Reuters reported. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles, while GM sold 2.218 million, automakers said Tuesday, Reuters reported. GM’s dethroning marks the first time the Detroit company did not secure the most sales since it overtook Ford in 1931.
BUSINESS
Newsbug.info

Why Toyota's US sales crown over GM likely won't last long

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors Co. lost its position as leader in U.S. sales — dethroned last year by rival Toyota Motor Corp. in a move experts and the Japanese automaker itself predict is unlikely to be repeated in 2022. Japan's No. 1 automaker outsold...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
152K+
Followers
74K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy