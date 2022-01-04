ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

By ANGELA CHARLTON and NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
 2 days ago
France Deadly Domestic Violence FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2019 photo, the word "violence" is pasted onto a wall by a group of women in a dark street in Paris. Three women in France were found dead on New Year's Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite years of efforts by President Emmanuel Macron's government to rein in deadly domestic violence. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File) (Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS — (AP) — Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to rein in deadly domestic violence.

In all three cases, the men told police they themselves were at fault, according to local media reports.

Feminist groups are crying for more action and 1 billion euros in funding to train all French police and ensure better protection for those targeted by abusive partners.

In response to public anger, government ministers held online meetings on Tuesday with local officials in the town where one of the killings occurred. “We’re all mobilized,” tweeted the junior minister for equal rights, Elisabeth Moreno.

“Three women killed in 24 hours and their only reaction is to organize a little meeting days later?” asked Marylie Breuil of activist group Nous Toutes. “No, their work isn’t done.”

The three deaths were especially shocking after high-profile efforts by the French government to prevent such killings, and by French activists and media to shine a light on them.

A 45-year-old woman in the French Riviera city of Nice was found strangled on New Year’s Day in the trunk of her son’s car after her husband turned himself into police, according to the regional prosecutor's office. The couple had separated last year.

The same day in northeast France, a 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the town of Labry, and her partner acknowledged killing her in an argument, local news site Lorrain Actu quoted the regional prosecutor as saying.

And in western France, a 27-year-old woman was found lying with fatal knife wounds outside her home. Her partner was arrested and told investigators that he stabbed her and an investigation was opened into premeditated murder, according to regional prosecutors.

Moreno called all three “femicides," or the killing of a woman or girl because of her gender.

Activists who calculate such killings say 113 women in France lost their lives at the hands of current or former partners last year, compared to 102 in 2020 and 152 in 2019, when Macron launched a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

Breuil says nearly two-thirds of victims had reported past abuse to police, and noted that such killings are “just the top top tip of the iceberg” of domestic abuse. “There are so many signals you can notice" before such abuse turns deadly, she said.

In one shocking case last year, a woman was burned to death by her partner after reporting abuse to a police officer who himself had a previous conviction for domestic violence, and the complaint was mishandled. Six police officials are facing a disciplinary council Tuesday as part of an internal investigation into the case.

The government has increased efforts to train police to respond more effectively and sensitively to reports of abuse. But Breuil says the training doesn't reach enough police and is too cursory to make a difference. She also called on the government to better apply its own rules on imposing electronic bracelets or restraining orders on abusers.

___

Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In France#Domestic Violence#3 Women#Ap#French#Nous Toutes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Britain and France: the very worst of rivals

At the core of Boris Johnson’s Brexit is a conflict between ideology and geography. The purpose of the project is divergence – a competitive leap away from Europe into other markets. But that impulse to move is thwarted by the permanence of Britain’s location. No matter how much sovereignty the Eurosceptics claim over national regulation, governing a medium-sized power 30 miles from the coast of France will always require some accommodation with the interests of neighbouring states.
POLITICS
Reuters

France, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform

PARIS (Reuters) -France and Italy called on Thursday for the European Union’s fiscal rules to allow more leeway for investments that would help the 27-nation bloc become greener and more self-sufficient in a post-pandemic world. EU budget rules safeguard the value of the euro by setting limits on government...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Germany, France urge all sides to respect eastern Ukraine ceasefire

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions...
POLITICS
