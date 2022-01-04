US smashes COVID-19 record, reports over 1 million daily cases

T he United States shattered its COVID-19 daily case record, reporting over 1,082,549 cases Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University .

Despite the record high case count, the rate of hospitalizations and deaths remains lower than previous waves.

The U.S. reported 1,688 deaths Monday, significantly below the record of 4,442 deaths reported on Jan. 20, 2021, according to the university. In January 2021, prior to reaching the record death count, the highest case count was 303,461 on Jan. 8, 2021.

The previous daily case record was set days prior at about 590,000 on Thursday. The new record brings the total recorded COVID-19 cases in the U.S. to 56,189,547 and the total recorded deaths to 827,748.

Monday's record comes despite shortages of COVID-19 tests across the U.S. It also comes from delayed reporting during the holiday weekend. Some states and territories do not report over the weekend, so Monday updates often include weekend totals, the university noted.

There were over 97,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the most recent figures from Our World in Data . This is below the peaks of the two most recent major waves, including the delta wave, which peaked at 98,000, and the winter wave in early 2021, which peaked at 133,000.

The number of people in intensive care units is also significantly below the two most recent waves. There have been about 19,000 people in the ICU at the peak, according to the most recent figures from Our World in Data . The delta wave ICU numbers topped out at about 26,000, and the winter 2021 wave peaked at about 29,000.

Notably, both hospitalizations and ICU figures for COVID-19 continue to trend upward.

The data from South Africa, which was the first county to isolate the omicron variant, showed a decoupling of COVID-19 cases to hospitalizations compared to previous waves. Cases in South Africa also appeared to peak after about a month.

South Africa has about 26.8% of its population fully vaccinated with at least two doses of the vaccine, compared to 62.0% in the U.S., according to Our World In Data .

