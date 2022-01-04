ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Promontory MortgagePath Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner makes Mortgage Professional America’s list of 2021 Elite Women

By National News Desk
floridanewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY, Conn., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced its Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner has been named one of Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Elite Women 2021. The MPA Elite Women award seeks to honor women in the mortgage sector who...

floridanewswire.com

