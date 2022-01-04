KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: Welcome to the New Year (podcast)

Kenny Haas returns after the holiday season recharged and ready to go for a new year of Kenny’s 2 Pennies. Kenny starts by paying tribute to some legends who passed on during the holiday season both locally and beyond. He then turns to the Bills and how they have clinched their playoff spot. With the Syracuse basketball team returning to action, Kenny discusses the victories against the Ivy League teams and loss to Virginia, and how to get the momentum rolling entering a full slate of ACC games. Kenny finishes the show talking about the Jets collapse against the Buccaneers and Antonio Brown’s exit from the game on Sunday.

