ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China’s Hainan Duty-free Revenue Hits $9.47 Billion in 2021

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3slw_0dcSK8kR00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — China ’s pent-up demand for travel retail has sent offshore duty-free shopping at the nation’s most southern province Hainan Island off the chart.

According to data from the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province, duty-free revenue within the tropical island increased by 84 percent in 2021 to 60.17 billion renminbi, or $9.47 billion.

More from WWD

Duty-free sales last year jumped 83 percent to 50.49 billion renminbi, or $7.94 billion. In 2020, the island logged a 127 percent increase in duty-free sales to 32.74 billion renminbi, or $5.05 billion.

The number of visitors who visited the island in 2021 rose 73 percent to 9.67 million, and the number of duty-free items purchased from the island’s 10 duty-free stores grew 71 percent to around 53.49 million.

The Hainan duty-free market is dominated by five duty-free license holders. They are China Duty Free Group, CNSC, Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free Co., Hainan Development Holdings and Shenzhen Duty Free.

Due to a strict zero COVID-19 case policy, international travel is heavily restricted in China. Hainan is the only place Chinese citizens can travel to during the pandemic.

In June 2020, the Chinese government detailed its plan to establish a free trade port in Hainan, transforming the island into a hub not just for tourism and retail but medical, technology, high-end manufacturing and financial services.

It also boosted the duty-free spending allowance per person to 100,000 renminbi, or about $15,500 at current exchange, from 30,000 renminbi, the most generous offshore duty-free spending cap in the world.

According to a report from KPMG and Moodie-Davitt, Hainan Duty Free 2022 sales are expected to climb to at least $15.5 billion and to $46.5 billion by the end of 2025.

In comparison, China’s other retail hot spot, Hong Kong, logged a 97.7 percent decrease in visitors in the first 11 months of 2021 due to border controls.

RELATED:

Sanya Poised to Boom as China’s Summer Shopping Destination

Hainan Duty Free’s $47B Opportunity

China Duty Free Group Expands in Sanya With New Airport Joint Venture

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

What to Watch: Europe’s Luxury Sector Is Poised to Keep Growing

Click here to read the full article. Luxury’s spectacular rebound from the pandemic is expected to continue — perhaps moderated slightly — into 2022, fueled by a vibrant U.S. market and China, and driven by local consumers instead of tourists. “The prospects for European luxury goods companies are still very promising despite the recent powerful rebound in sales,” said Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC in New York. “The irony of the past 18 months is that the uncertainty generated by COVID-19-related restrictions has forced management teams to be more nimble, less risk-averse, more daring and...
ECONOMY
WWD

What to Watch: Contending With China’s Clout

Click here to read the full article. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. That’s the uncomfortable state of affairs countless companies doing business in China have found themselves in. The issues may shift — Hong Kong protests, Xinjiang cotton, Tibet or Taiwan — but one thing that remains steadfast is Beijing’s willingness to use its economic might to bend companies to its world view.More from WWDEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in ShanghaiAll the Looks from China's Spring Festival Gala 2021 Previously it may have been an option for companies to sidestep geopolitics by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

China Insight: Leveraging Carbon Neutrality, Will Apparel Enterprises Open New Horizons for China to Lead?

The Chinese market has seen dynamic changes in 2021. An organic revolution is in progress in the nation’s apparel industry, from the pursuit of speed and scale to a balance between quality and efficiency. Apparel companies focused on the Chinese market are shifting to a new track: from traditional firms to “evangelists” that are complicit with consumers in the concept of sustainable fashion under a green production chain.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Hainan Duty Free Revenue#China Duty Free Group#Cnsc#Shenzhen Duty Free#Chinese#Kpmg#Moodie Davitt
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is accused of 'economic support for genocide' after opening a new Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region despite abuse of Uyghur Muslims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of 'economic support for genocide' after the company opened a new showroom in China's Xinjiang region, despite the country's detention of potentially millions of Uyghur Muslims. Tesla's announcement quickly attracted criticism from rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
BBC

Taiwan setting up $200m Lithuania fund amid China row

Taiwan has said it will set up a $200m (£148m) fund to invest in Lithuania as it tries to fend off Chinese diplomatic and trade pressure on the Baltic state. Taipei said it aims to make its first investment later this year and the money is guaranteed by its national development fund and central bank.
ECONOMY
BBC

China: Is it burdening poor countries with unsustainable debt?

China has faced criticism for its lending practices to poorer countries, accused of leaving them struggling to repay debts and therefore vulnerable to pressure from Beijing. But that is rejected by China, which accuses some in the West of promoting this narrative to tarnish its image. It says: "There is...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
goodmorningpost.com

Taiwan’s air defence zone has been violated by seven Chinese aeroplanes

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) was breached by seven military aircraft of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). According to the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan, five People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ (MND).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES
Seeking Alpha

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set For Rebound In 2022

The regulatory storm that decimated U.S.-listed Chinese stocks last year is winding down, with shares likely to recover lost ground in 2022. Last year was a time international investors in Chinese stocks would rather forget. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba (9988.HK) (BABA) and Tencent (0700.HK) (OTCPK:TCEHY) yielded returns of negative 49% and 21%, respectively. New Oriental (EDU) and TAL Education Group (TAL) were even worse, with negative returns of 88.6% and 94.5% respectively.
STOCKS
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Reason.com

China's Quest To Take Taiwan

Chinese officials have started directing citizens to stock up on food amid rising vegetable, egg, and pork prices. Encouraging people to become preppers could just be how the Chinese government expresses concern about cold snaps and potential future COVID-19 lockdowns. But some fear it's a more sinister sign, indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants people to prepare for the growing threat of war.
CHINA
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy