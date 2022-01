SYRACUSE, NY – The Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York (BIA) has announced the cancellation of its 2022 Central New York Winter Boat Show. The show was scheduled for mid-February at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York. With its member marinas and New York Sea Grant, BIA suggests four alternative activities for boating enthusiasts. Learn more at https://www.cnywinterboatshow.com.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO