Springfield, IL

Amelia, Noah are Springfield’s most popular baby names for 2021

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
There are a lot of girls named Amelia out in the Springfield area.

Amelia held on to the title as the most popular girl's name in Springfield for the third year in a row, while Noah is the most popular boys’ name in Springfield for 2021.

Oliver, Springfield’s most popular boy's name for 2020, slipped down to seventh place for 2021.

“We love meeting all of the moms who come to St. John’s for their child’s birth,” said Jessica Gonko, nurse manager of the women and infants center at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “This past year was again very different for moms and dads welcoming a new baby into their lives. We are glad we can be here to help them during this new world we are all navigating.”

Springfield, Illinois birth:Mom of city's first baby of 2022 says 'probably the coolest thing that could happen to us'

A total of 21 babies were named Amelia at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital, while 22 babies were given the name Noah.

“While last year continued to present a very unique challenge as COVID-19 restrictions prevented grandparents, siblings and friends from visiting, our new parents had more time to themselves to bond with their new babies,” said Kathryn Patrick, nurse manager of Family Maternity Suites, the maternity unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital. “We look forward to when we can safely lift our visitor restrictions.”

Rounding out the top 10 most popular girl's names at the two hospitals in 2021 were Sophia (19), Olivia (14), Ava (14), Addison (nine), Everly (eight), Nova (seven) and, in a four-way tie for eighth place, Lillian, Lyla, Stella and Harper with six girls each receiving one of the names.

The remaining top 10 most popular boy's names were Jackson and Owen (16 each) in second place, Nolan and Grayson (15 each) in fourth place, Benjamin and Oliver (14 each) in sixth place, Elijah (11) and Sawyer and Archer (nine each) tied for ninth place.

According to Nameberry, Eloise became the top girl's name of 2021. Eloise beat out Aurelia, Luna and Maeve.

The top boy's name was Arlo taking over from Milo.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

