Bridgewater, NJ

NJ American Water asks customers to conserve water due to system issue. Are you affected?

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 2 days ago

New Jersey American Water announced Tuesday it has stabilized an issue at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater and is working to restore the system.

The company is still asking customers in Central Jersey to avoid non-essential use of water because of reduced water levels.

Customers in the following towns are affected:

  • Bound Brook
  • Branchburg
  • Bridgewater
  • Clark
  • Cranbury
  • Cranford
  • Dunellen
  • Edison
  • Fanwood
  • Franklin
  • Garwood
  • Green Brook
  • Hillsborough
  • Hillside
  • Hopewell
  • Jamesburg
  • Kenilworth
  • Kingston
  • Lawrence
  • Linden
  • Manville
  • Middlesex
  • Millstone
  • Montgomery
  • Mountainside
  • North Plainfield
  • Piscataway
  • Plainfield
  • Plainsboro
  • Princeton
  • Raritan Borough
  • Raritan Township
  • Readington
  • Roselle
  • Roselle Park
  • Scotch Plains
  • Somerville
  • South Bound Brook
  • South Brunswick
  • South Plainfield
  • Union
  • Warren
  • Watchung
  • West Windsor
  • Westfield

Customers may notice decreased water pressure and/or discolored water. If the water is discolored, customers should let a lower-level cold water tap run for one to two minutes until water is clear, New Jersey American Water said.

READ: Middlesex Water shuts down contaminated wells, will use alternate sources

The company said the water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to use.

When conditions improve, New Jersey American Water customers will be notified when the conservation notice is lifted.

Updates will be posted on the company's website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company’s Facebook page, @njamwater.com. If customers have any questions, they can call 1-800-272-1325.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ American Water asks customers to conserve water due to system issue. Are you affected?

