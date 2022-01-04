NJ American Water asks customers to conserve water due to system issue. Are you affected?

New Jersey American Water announced Tuesday it has stabilized an issue at its Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment Plant in Bridgewater and is working to restore the system.

The company is still asking customers in Central Jersey to avoid non-essential use of water because of reduced water levels.

Customers in the following towns are affected:

Bound Brook

Branchburg

Bridgewater

Clark

Cranbury

Cranford

Dunellen

Edison

Fanwood

Franklin

Garwood

Green Brook

Hillsborough

Hillside

Hopewell

Jamesburg

Kenilworth

Kingston

Lawrence

Linden

Manville

Middlesex

Millstone

Montgomery

Mountainside

North Plainfield

Piscataway

Plainfield

Plainsboro

Princeton

Raritan Borough

Raritan Township

Readington

Roselle

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains

Somerville

South Bound Brook

South Brunswick

South Plainfield

Union

Warren

Watchung

West Windsor

Westfield

Customers may notice decreased water pressure and/or discolored water. If the water is discolored, customers should let a lower-level cold water tap run for one to two minutes until water is clear, New Jersey American Water said.

READ: Middlesex Water shuts down contaminated wells, will use alternate sources

The company said the water continues to meet quality standards and is safe to use.

When conditions improve, New Jersey American Water customers will be notified when the conservation notice is lifted.

Updates will be posted on the company's website at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts, and on the company’s Facebook page, @njamwater.com. If customers have any questions, they can call 1-800-272-1325.

