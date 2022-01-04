ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Hutchins retires as register of deeds

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYdsv_0dcSJISF00

Branch County Register of Deeds Nancy Hutchins will retire effective Feb. 4, county clerk Terri Kubasiak announced Tuesday.

The clerk, prosecuting attorney, and probate court judge must appoint a suitable person to replace Hutchins under Michigan law until this fall's elections, when voters will elect a replacement to finish her term through 2023.

Hutchins, a long-time Realtor, qualified in 2003 to challenge incumbent Linda Lee Morrison-Mathews. She defeated her and began in the post in 2005.

The 74-year-old Hutchins, and most of her staff, contracted COVID-19 and closed her office for over a week in October 2020. She continued to have health issues, but now she said she has completely recovered.

"It was just time to retire," she said.

Kubasiak said applicants must be a qualified elector in Branch County. The committee prefers experience in land records and deeds, the ability to serve on various statutorily created commissions and committees, and an understanding of county government governance and procedure.

The Register of Deeds is required by statute to obtain a bond, so any applicant must be eligible to be bonded.

Those interested should submit a resume to the Branch County Clerk's Office in the courthouse or by mail at 31 Division St., Coldwater.

The clerk will collect resumes until noon on Jan. 14. Then, the three-member committee will schedule a public meeting to evaluate the applicants and determine the appropriate appointee.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Law#County Government#Branch County Register#The Register Of Deeds#The Branch County Clerk
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

380
Followers
247
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy