Hutchins retires as register of deeds

Branch County Register of Deeds Nancy Hutchins will retire effective Feb. 4, county clerk Terri Kubasiak announced Tuesday.

The clerk, prosecuting attorney, and probate court judge must appoint a suitable person to replace Hutchins under Michigan law until this fall's elections, when voters will elect a replacement to finish her term through 2023.

Hutchins, a long-time Realtor, qualified in 2003 to challenge incumbent Linda Lee Morrison-Mathews. She defeated her and began in the post in 2005.

The 74-year-old Hutchins, and most of her staff, contracted COVID-19 and closed her office for over a week in October 2020. She continued to have health issues, but now she said she has completely recovered.

"It was just time to retire," she said.

Kubasiak said applicants must be a qualified elector in Branch County. The committee prefers experience in land records and deeds, the ability to serve on various statutorily created commissions and committees, and an understanding of county government governance and procedure.

The Register of Deeds is required by statute to obtain a bond, so any applicant must be eligible to be bonded.

Those interested should submit a resume to the Branch County Clerk's Office in the courthouse or by mail at 31 Division St., Coldwater.

The clerk will collect resumes until noon on Jan. 14. Then, the three-member committee will schedule a public meeting to evaluate the applicants and determine the appropriate appointee.