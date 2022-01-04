Would You Have a Baby With a Partner Much Older Than You?

Photo: Credit: OAWRS

OK, hear me out, I'm all for dating whoever you want, but would you want to have kids with someone significantly older? I brought up how my friend is dating a 70-year-old and now wants to have kids with him on-air, but I'm concerned about their age difference in the long run.

Ryan Seacrest hilariously admitted in his own situation he hasn't had kids yet either and, at some point, "daddy's going ny ny."

Listen back to the hilarious on-air convo and let me know what you think: Should I say something to my friend or not??