Early morning El Cerrito fire delays Richmond BART line

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system is experiencing massive delays on the San Francisco and Berryessa Lines going in the Richmond direction Tuesday morning as a result of a fire near the El Cerrito del Norte station.

A structure fire broke out in El Cerrito at 11965 San Pablo Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., according to reporting by KPIX .

Several units responded to the scene, which is located near the elevated tracks of BART’s Richmond line, the station reported.

Since the fire was so close to the station and the tracks, BART shut down service on the line, according to the station.

Service resumed just before 6 a.m., but BART advised commuters to be aware of major delays in that direction on the line.

A service alert is still in place about the delay.