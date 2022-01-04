ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cerrito, CA

Early morning El Cerrito fire delays Richmond BART line

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPTtw_0dcSJ8iE00

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system is experiencing massive delays on the San Francisco and Berryessa Lines going in the Richmond direction Tuesday morning as a result of a fire near the El Cerrito del Norte station.

A structure fire broke out in El Cerrito at 11965 San Pablo Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., according to reporting by KPIX .

Several units responded to the scene, which is located near the elevated tracks of BART’s Richmond line, the station reported.

Since the fire was so close to the station and the tracks, BART shut down service on the line, according to the station.

Service resumed just before 6 a.m., but BART advised commuters to be aware of major delays in that direction on the line.

A service alert is still in place about the delay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
San Francisco, CA
City
El Cerrito, CA
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Pablo, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Accidents
El Cerrito, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Structure Fire#Accident#Berryessa Lines#Kpix#El Cerrito Del Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy