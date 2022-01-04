ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Nathan Stirk / Getty

Starbucks employees in the United States are going to be required to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The company broke the news today saying employees must reveal their vaccination status by January 10th.

A surge in the number of cases due to the omicron variant has forced isolation, delayed schools, disrupted airlines, and closed restaurants although Starbucks officials do not predict any wide closures due to the surge.

Do you want your food/drink servers to be vaccinated?

#Cdc#Food Drink#Getty Starbucks#Omicron#Cdcgov#Twitter
