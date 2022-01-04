Blackberry phone will officially stop working Jan. 4

Your old BlackBerry is about to stop working.

The company reminded customers today that it will stop running legacy services Jan. 4 for its BlackBerry 7.1 operating system and earlier BlackBerry 10 software, as well as its Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.

BlackBerry originally announced the end was near back in 2020.

What’s the oldest piece of technology you still use?

