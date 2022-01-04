ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Blackberry phone will officially stop working Jan. 4

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sygWm_0dcSJ4BK00

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

Your old BlackBerry is about to stop working.

The company reminded customers today that it will stop running legacy services Jan. 4 for its BlackBerry 7.1 operating system and earlier BlackBerry 10 software, as well as its Playbook OS 2.1 and earlier versions.

BlackBerry originally announced the end was near back in 2020.

What’s the oldest piece of technology you still use?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right now and we'll...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Taste Of Home

Can You Bring Food on a Plane? TSA Rules You Need to Know

Whether you want to bring snacks on your flight or take home edible souvenirs, knowing these TSA food rules will help you breeze through security. Sometimes the most stressful part of flying is getting through security. Do you keep your shoes on or off? How about a belt? And then there’s the issue of snacks and drinks. You probably already know (we hope) that it would be a mistake to bring a bottle of water through a TSA security checkpoint. But what about if you’re not flying on an airline with the best food and want to bring a bagged lunch or a healthy snack so you don’t have to purchase overpriced nibbles from the airport? Can you bring food on a plane?
LIFESTYLE
MIX 107.9

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks employees in the United States are going to be required to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The company broke the news today saying employees must reveal their vaccination status by January 10th. A surge in the number of cases due to the omicron variant has forced isolation, delayed schools, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Drake Handed Out Cash for Christmas

Drake blessed many for the Christmas season when he went around handing out cash to people. He was spotted going around Canada in a Maybach handing out wads of cash to people in the street. One of the people who received the money wrote on social media, “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life’s f—ing […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Mobile#Blackberry 10#Mobile Phone#Software#Smart Phone#Europa Press News Getty#Blackberry#Twitter
MIX 107.9

Twitter reportedly suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter has reportedly permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account. The suspension comes after the Representative of Georgia shared false information about Covid-19 vaccines and that there had been “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” According to Twitter’s policy, this was Greene’s fifth and final strike. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for […]
INTERNET
MIX 107.9

Holiday Travel Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

  Airport officials say the number of people traveling is approaching pre-pandemic levels. San Francisco International Airport had over 50-thousand passengers departing on Saturday alone, as travelers deal with the pandemic for the second year. AAA claims the uptick is largely due to a strong desire to travel among people who stayed home last year […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Dental care, cereal among this week's top deals

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains and one freebie!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed!
LUBBOCK, TX
959theriver.com

Old BlackBerry Phones Will Stop Working Tomorrow

We’re not sure who needs to hear this, buuuut…. If you’re still using an old BlackBerry, then you haven’t updated your phone in a while. Now you’ll have to, because it’s the LAST day those old BlackBerry phones will work. Starting tomorrow, old devices running BlackBerry’s own software won’t work anymore. They originally announced it back in September 2020.
CELL PHONES
abcnews4.com

Classic BlackBerry phones stop working Jan. 4

(CNN) — It's the end of an era. If you still have a classic BlackBerry, you won't be able to use it, not even to call 911. The company says it will no longer support devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier. Although devices running on Android software will still work.
CELL PHONES
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
443
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy