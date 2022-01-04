Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY , Fla. — Troopers were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said someone driving a pickup truck hit a cyclist on State Road A1A and Harmony Place just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the pickup then drove away from the crash scene, troopers said.

The cyclist, whom troopers have not identified, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where the person later died.

Troopers said deputies found the pickup truck and driver three miles from the scene.

Investigators say they arrested 32-year-old Kevin Shamoy Percell of Melbourne for leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

