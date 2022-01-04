ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY , Fla. — Troopers were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Brevard County on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said someone driving a pickup truck hit a cyclist on State Road A1A and Harmony Place just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the pickup then drove away from the crash scene, troopers said.

The cyclist, whom troopers have not identified, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where the person later died.

Troopers said deputies found the pickup truck and driver three miles from the scene.

Investigators say they arrested 32-year-old Kevin Shamoy Percell of Melbourne for leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 13

Douglas Beckett
2d ago

this one should of been on the bike path provided by the taxpayers. I feel bad for his family but too many people ride on highways like aia when its not necessary or safe. its a shame he died

Reply(1)
3
David Strain
2d ago

It truly sad, I feel for these bikers as mo one has common courtesy for their fellow humans beings anyone. my Son just got a bike and I worry about him.

Reply(2)
2
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lawsuit: Man says he was mauled by police dog during wrongful arrest

SAN RAMON, Calif. — A California man has filed a lawsuit against the city of San Ramon, its police chief, and seven of the department’s officer after he said was attacked by a police K-9. Ali Badr was arrested by San Ramon police on Dec. 20, 2020 while driving a rented 2017 Toyota Camry. In the lawsuit, Badr claims the car was rented beginning in August with a term that ended Dec. 23, and that he was legally driving the car when he was arrested. The lawsuit alleges that the car’s owner reported the Camry as stolen, wrongfully and unbeknownst to Badr.
SAN RAMON, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Harmony Montgomery: 2nd arrest made connected to 2019 disappearance of 7-year-old

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities on Thursday announced a second arrest in connection with the 2019 disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, according to WFXT-TV. Authorities arrested Kayla Montgomery, 31, on Wednesday to face a charge of welfare fraud, officials said. Investigators allege that Montgomery obtained $1,500 in food stamp benefits between December 2019 and June 2021 by failing to remove Harmony from her family account with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Family Assistance, despite the fact that Harmony was no longer living with her or her husband, Adam Montgomery.
MANCHESTER, NH
