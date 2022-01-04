Swap Shop Items

Caveat emptor. Aldi shoppers should take the exhortation of "let the buyer beware" seriously, especially when it comes to their receipts. You might be paying more than you're supposed to. Earlier today, one victim of ill fate brought this message to the Aldi subreddit. They had gone to Aldi because they saw that certain candies and the wood wick candles were around 80% off. No Aldi aficionado could bear to pass over such a saving. Yet, after paying and gathering themselves in the car, they saw that the extreme discounts were not noted on the receipt. But they then noticed the line was too long for $5 savings. So, they went home.

