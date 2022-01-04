Swap Shop Items

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(If you would like to submit an item for the “Swap Shop” use the form here. To submit an item by phone call 828-682-3510 ext 442) Submitted items stay on the website for one month unless deleted by the person who submitted the item. All submitted items are in rotation on...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

shoredailynews.com

Swap Shop Thursday, December 23

Great gift brand new hp desktop computer 250usd 3 ton floor jack 150 needs someone to haul off branches 1 load 387-0650. Dressers for sale.Real wood construction,several different ones to go.50.00-75.00 text to 7576946112. Ridgid 12 inch compound miter saw with laser, very good condition. $150.00 OBO 7577092401. 2005 mercury...
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP TUESDAY JANUARY 4, 2022

Eden pure electric heater excellent condition and works good, pick up only and $60 757-710-3192. Lf late model 2005 and up ford f150 pu at reasonable price 609-780-4960. Cubie exercise machine for sale call aft. 7 pm 442-7816. 1973 Ford 3000 tractor $3,200 709-8480. LF an Alexa 709-2923. LTB Iko...
WNCT

Holiday pop-up shop helps Greenville Mall shoppers with last-minute items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Shoppers continued to scramble to stores on Thursday for those last-minute gifts and other dudabs before Christmas on Saturday. Greenville Mall’s pop-up shop event is hosted by Ms. Sheila Nulook. Vendors from all over were there on Thursday to sell a variety of products. It started in March, and the event […]
goodmorningamerica.com

15 items to shop from Athleta's semi-annual sale

If you are in the market for some updated workout gear for the new year, then it's time to shop the Athleta semi-annual sale. Through Jan. 3, you can score discounts on thousands of products for women and girls at up to 60% off. Since the sale is so robust we have rounded up some of our favorites you can shop now.
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
sparklecat.com

Pet Shop Shopping Day

It was pet shop shopping day! I didn’t like my current dinner food, which was something new my human bought. So we were back to get something she already knows I like. And, in spite of appearances, I don’t have my paw in her purse, looking for her wallet.
Golf.com

Check out December’s top 5-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop

Last month, the top-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop were heavy on accessories, especially our selection of exclusive, limited-edition hats: our re-stocked Nicklaus x AHEAD rope hat, and the Nicklaus x AHEAD bucket hat remained popular, and the Birdie Juice rope hat all cracked the top 5. In December,...
The Independent

January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best deals on Kindle, clothes, home appliances and more

While some see the new year as an opportunity to kickstart some new life goals, it’s also a great time to bag a bargain.With the Black Friday and Boxing Day shopping bonanzas behind us, we’ve got eyes on the January sales, which see many of our favourite retailers, including John Lewis & Partners to Boots and Currys, Asos, Very and Argos slashing their prices. If you’re looking to ease those January blues with a spot of retail therapy, we’ve got the pick of the best deals on everything from a new mattress, pair of headphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to make-up and trainers.Follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.Read more:January sales 2022: The best deals to shop nowBest mattress deals in the January salesThe best tech January deals to shop this yearAmazon’s January sale: The best offers
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall: If you bought this at Walmart, stop using it immediately

A few days ago, we warned you about a Target mailbox recall due to laceration hazards. That’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon that pose similar laceration risks.
Mashed

Why Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Always Check Your Receipt

Caveat emptor. Aldi shoppers should take the exhortation of "let the buyer beware" seriously, especially when it comes to their receipts. You might be paying more than you're supposed to. Earlier today, one victim of ill fate brought this message to the Aldi subreddit. They had gone to Aldi because they saw that certain candies and the wood wick candles were around 80% off. No Aldi aficionado could bear to pass over such a saving. Yet, after paying and gathering themselves in the car, they saw that the extreme discounts were not noted on the receipt. But they then noticed the line was too long for $5 savings. So, they went home.
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
