ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bandey maps out Towton target for Saint Palais

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MR5Cy_0dcSIj3X00

Saint Palais is set to return to Wetherby for the Towton Novices’ Chase next month after being hiked 10lb by the handicapper following success at Newbury last week.

The Richard Bandey-trained five-year-old made it three wins from four outings over fences, completing a hat-trick, with a comfortable win under Harry Bannister in a competitive renewal of the Mandarin Chase.

Having previously scored at Wetherby, the Tadley handler hopes the diminutive Saint Palais can take a step up to graded company in his stride with a return to the West Yorkshire track.

Bandey said: “The handicapper has put him up to a mark of 145 now. He is absolutely fine. He’s been bucking out in the field since the race.

“He will be back in training on Wednesday, but he is in great form and we are looking at Wetherby for the (Grade Two) Towton Novices’ Chase on February 5.

“We don’t want to over-face him, but with his new mark, we just have to see how he fares in a race like that. It will tell us where we go with him until the end of the season.

“We are not going to run him at Cheltenham. He liked Wetherby the other day and it is a 10lb rise from what he was running off last time, but we will see how he fares.

“Either that race or the Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot (February 19) – that is another race we have got on our mind. They are both going to be slightly differently-run races with smaller fields, but not unlike a handicap, and so he has to step up again, probably.”

While Saint Palais took time to warm to the task in soft at Newbury and his winning margin over Gericault Roque was just a length and a quarter, he could be called the winner a long way from home in the three-and-a-quarter-mile event.

Bandey has no qualms about the lackadaisical way he raced early on.

“We have watched the replays of Newbury plenty of times! He looked like he wasn’t jumping and wasn’t travelling early on, but that is him,” said Bandey.

“He just switched off. Actually, he jumped fine and just wasn’t exuberant until Harry put him into the race and then you watched his jumping come to life.

“Jumping the last three in the home straight – he was awesome and didn’t put a foot wrong and jumped the last probably the best of all of them.

“When you have got a horse like that who can switch off and then jump like that, it is lovely.

“It was a competitive enough Mandarin and they went a good gallop end to end and then the front two quickened quite significantly. That is when the jumping did what it had to do. It was there every time you asked for it.

“I’m not going to say he is going to improve another 10lb at all because that would be dreaming, but talking to Harry, if he had asked him to go on another five lengths or so, he could have done. He only does enough when he gets to the front and his ears start flicking.

“We will look forward to the next step up because that will tell us where we go afterwards.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Saint Palais chalks up his hat-trick with Newbury victory

Some of the best things come in small packages and Saint Palais defied his diminutive size to land a decent renewal of the Follow @masionbetrace on Twitter Mandarin Handicap Chase in the hands of Harry Bannister at Newbury on Wednesday. The three-and-a-quarter-mile race, won in the past by the likes...
SPORTS
newschain

Russell points to Towton target for Ahoy Senor

Having travelled south for his most recent outings over fences, Ahoy Senor is likely to stay closer to home for his next appearance, with the Grade Two Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on the agenda for Lucinda Russell’s stable star. The six-year-old was sent off the 11-10 favourite...
ANIMALS
newschain

National runner-up Balko Des Flos out for remainder of season

Last season’s Grand National runner-up Balko Des Flos has been ruled out for the remainder of the current campaign with injury. Winner of the 2018 Ryanair Chase when was owned by Gigginstown House Stud, the Henry de Bromhead-trained 11-year-old was purchased by the micro-share syndicate RacehorseClub after unseating in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham in March.
SPORTS
newschain

Big Kempton chase the target for Five Star Getaway

Christian Williams is set to send Five Star Getaway back to Kempton Park on Saturday week with a long-term Aintree plan in mind. Five Star Getaway gained his fourth chase success in seven starts when landing a Class 2 three-mile handicap at Kempton over Christmas, with stablemates Kitty’s Light (fourth) and disappointing favourite Cap Du Nord (eighth).
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Nicky Henderson self isolating and will watch Constitution Hill from home

Nicky Henderson will not be at Sandown on Saturday to watch Constitution Hill in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle as he is currently self isolating with Covid-19. Henderson said he “feels fine” and is not unwell – but the 71-year-old admitted he will find it hard watching from home as one of the most exciting horses in his yard has his toughest test to date.
WORLD
newschain

Double delight for Fergal O’Brien at Chepstow

Fergal O’Brien closed in on a century of winners for the season courtesy of a double at a rain-soaked Chepstow with Ask A Honey Bee and Mahon Point. Currently fourth in the championship which is decided on prize-money, only champion trainer Paul Nicholls has trained more winners this season.
WORLD
newschain

Evan Williams in no rush to map out Secret Reprieve plans

Evan Williams will give Secret Reprieve time to recover before making any plans after he was last of the five finishers in his defence of the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Monday. Williams felt Secret Reprieve badly needed the outing as the seven-year-old had not run since landing...
SPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury and High Wycombe could be named the worst towns to live

Two of Buckinghamshire towns are in the running to be named one of the worst places to live. Aylesbury has taken the 18th spot as the worst place to live in England before, whilst High Wycombe did not quite make it into the top 50. The satirical website, iLiveHere.co.uk, sees...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker

A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The force was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday. Mr Parker was last seen on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Midland Red bus memories kept alive at transport museum

It's now exactly 40 years since a fleet of distinctive Midland Red buses last carried passengers all around the Midlands, but a transport museum in Worcestershire remains determined to preserve their memory. Just off junction three of the M42, about 10 miles from the centre of Birmingham, sits Transport Museum...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New Year’s Eve rail disruption: why 2021 is ending in chaos for train passengers

The final day of 2021 is expected to be one of the most chaotic of the year for rail travellers.Train operators are cancelling hundreds of services due to staff absences as the Omicron variant sweeps across the the UK. Many passengers will also be hit by a strike by employees of one of the main inter-city train companies.“If you see a train, catch it” is the message that will resound on New Year’s Eve. Wherever you are, assume your rail journey will be disrupted – and be pleasantly surprised if you travel as expected.These are the key questions and answersWhere are...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Manchester City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club. City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Family ties make for special occasion for Danny Webb with Chesterfield

Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb knows Saturday’s trip to Chelsea will not only be emotional for supporters of the non-league club but also for his own family.The magic of the cup was highlighted last month when the National League pace-setters were drawn against the Champions League holders in the third round.It is not only the 91 places separating the teams which makes this tie special but the fact Webb will be following in the footsteps of his father Dave an ex-Chelsea player and manager, when he sits in the Stamford Bridge dugout.🔜⚽️ Chelsea (A) #NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/6vRkmVzxwL— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy