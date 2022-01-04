Local Realtor pays for homeowner upgrades

Thunder Hawk Apartment Homes, professionally managed by INH Properties, and Montevideo’s newest upscale apartment living, will open its doors to households in the community in February. This pet friendly, 38-unit multi-family building, will provide a variety of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, community room with full kitchen, elevator, on-site management, outdoor entertainment area and on-site fitness center. Floor plans, including some in 3D, are posted on the website. If interested in taking a look, contact INH Properties at 320-258-6000.Units are going fast so reserve yours now by contacting INH Properties at: 320-258-6000 or go to inhproperties.com/property/thunder-hawk.
Comments / 0