Local Realtor pays for homeowner upgrades

2021 became a year that left buyers frustrated and sellers celebrating all the way to the bank, as the average sales price increased over $100,000 in just 12 months. Coming out of 2020, the real estate market was surprisingly advantageous to sellers. The assumption by many that the emerging coronavirus would slow down home sales proved to be completely false. Most home builders had initially put the brakes on starting new homes and now struggled to keep up with the surging demand. A shortage of building materials further compounded the issue, leading to some homes taking 12 months or more to complete.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO