ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Local Realtor pays for homeowner upgrades

By Dayv Morgan
inmaricopa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayv Morgan takes risk to ensure clients sell homes quickly, for maximum value. When it’s time to sell or invest in a home, Maricopans have a unique opportunity to benefit from using a local agent who is so committed to selling a home that he’s willing to pay out of his...

www.inmaricopa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
inmaricopa.com

2021 Real Estate: Past year was a dream for sellers

2021 became a year that left buyers frustrated and sellers celebrating all the way to the bank, as the average sales price increased over $100,000 in just 12 months. Coming out of 2020, the real estate market was surprisingly advantageous to sellers. The assumption by many that the emerging coronavirus would slow down home sales proved to be completely false. Most home builders had initially put the brakes on starting new homes and now struggled to keep up with the surging demand. A shortage of building materials further compounded the issue, leading to some homes taking 12 months or more to complete.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Real Estate
Maricopa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Local Realtor® Awarded Srs Designation

Hillary Swenson Corner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®. Hillary joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the SRS designation. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in seller representation, demonstrate significant seller representation experience and expertise, and subscribe to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
NORFOLK, MA
hunker.com

The 2022 Remodeling Project at the Top of Many Homeowners' Lists

With a new year officially in full swing, you might be looking at what projects you want to tackle at home. You're certainly not alone. Zillow teamed up with homeowners advice tool Realm to figure out which home upgrades are top of mind for people across the United States. For starters, Zillow's research discovered that "72% of homeowners will consider at least one home improvement project in the coming year," according to a press release.
HOME & GARDEN
Motley Fool

3 Home Additions Worth the Investment

You could earn a pretty sizable return on investment with an addition to your home. Adding a garage or carport is practically a no-brainer. On trend right now are "granny flats" and accessory dwelling units. With home prices up 18.6% from September 2020 to September 2021, according to the Case-Shiller...
HOME & GARDEN
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Local realtors join community in supporting local seniors

Local realtors and community members helped to ensure that local seniors have a brighter Christmas by sponsoring the Santa To A Senior Giving Tree. Through the annual fundraiser, a total of 156 seniors received gifts this year. "Thank you to all who participated and Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for...
RIDGECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Realtor#Maricopans#Homesmart Success
warrenrecord.com

REALTOR of the Year named

The Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of REALTORS announces Scott Watson as their 2021 RVLG REALTOR of the Year. He is pictured with Denise Allen, RVLG board president. Watson, licensed in both North Carolina and Virginia, is an agent with Coldwell Banker Advantage and has called Lake Gaston home since 2005. He is married to his wife, Angel, and has three children, Ian, Kate and Mason. He serves on the RVLG-MLS Board of Directors (2021) as well as the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors (2013-present). “I love God, family, food, sports, people and selling real estate,” Watson said.
GASTON, NC
themreport.com

Top Improvement Trends Homeowners for the New Year

Recently released a list of expert-recommended and trending home service projects for homeowners to prioritize in 2022, serving as a guide for the upcoming year. The list of 2022 home service trends is provided in the form of actionable items that any homeowner can look into, along with calling out those projects that are best handled by expert professionals across Neighborly's home service brands, including Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance, Aire Serv, and many more.
HOME & GARDEN
The Times-Reporter

Local Realtor helping others through 'Caring Fund'

Many organizations designed to help others are only able to function due to help they receive from their own communities. With that in mind, the folks at Barnett Realtors designed a Realtor-sponsored "Caring Fund" stepped up to help fund a number of organizations. In 2020, checks in the amount of $500 were given to Tuscarawas County Working for the Uninsured, Truman Community Hospice House, the Homeless Shelter, the Salvation Army, Share-A-Christmas and the ADAMHS Board.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
townofbabylon.com

NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Town of Babylon would like to notify the community on an upcoming opportunity for homeowners. The NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded program dedicated to assisting homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement as the result of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Homeowners can receive up to $50k each for this.
BABYLON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inman.com

Bathroom remodels top owners' renovation wish lists for 2022

Most homeowners are planning to renovate their homes in some way in 2022 with a bathroom remodel at the top of the list, according to a report from Zillow. The real estate giant surveyed more than 2,000 homeowners nationwide in November and found that 72 percent will consider at least one home improvement project in the coming year, which the company noted “makes sense, considering most people spent more time than ever in their homes the past 22 months.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtytimes.com

The Benefits Of Homeowner Association Newsletters

Homeowner association newsletters are a great way to enlighten, inform, remind and encourage. Inviting the membership to HOA events and meetings helps neighbors meet neighbors. Frequent reminders of important rules or architectural policies helps build a friendlier and more harmonious community. Recognizing volunteer efforts encourages others to step up. Newsletters needn't be long and involved, just relevant. The more you do it, the easier it gets.
POLITICS
kdmanews.com

Thunder Hawk Apartment Homes to Open its Doors in February

Thunder Hawk Apartment Homes, professionally managed by INH Properties, and Montevideo’s newest upscale apartment living, will open its doors to households in the community in February. This pet friendly, 38-unit multi-family building, will provide a variety of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, community room with full kitchen, elevator, on-site management, outdoor entertainment area and on-site fitness center. Floor plans, including some in 3D, are posted on the website. If interested in taking a look, contact INH Properties at 320-258-6000.Units are going fast so reserve yours now by contacting INH Properties at: 320-258-6000 or go to inhproperties.com/property/thunder-hawk.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
mypulsenews.com

Sandra Thomas chosen as Realtor of the Year

The Mena Area Board of Realtors (MABR) recently held their annual Christmas Banquet at the Mena Mountain Resort, where they conducted their 2022 officer installation and presented the Top Realtor awards. Sandra Thomas was selected as the MABR 2021 REALTOR®-of-the-Year and was awarded with a plaque. Hershel Bell, realtor...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy