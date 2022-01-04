ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

By ROBERT BURNS
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8efV_0dcSIhI500
Virus Outbreak Pentagon Discharges FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington. The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. The vaccination requirement allows for exemptions on religious and other grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for religious waivers so far have been granted.

There was no indication that the order would affect service members beyond the 35 sailors who sued Austin and the Navy.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said officials are reviewing the injunction and are in discussion with the Department of Justice “as to what options might be available to us going forward.”

Well over 90% of the military has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including at least 98.5% of active and reserve members of the Navy. Austin asserts that vaccines are a valid and necessary medical requirement to protect service members and their families and ensure the combat readiness of the force.

In his decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor wrote that the Navy's process for considering a sailor's request for a religious exemption is flawed and amounts to “theater.”

O'Connor, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote that the group of 35 sailors who sued the government in November and sought a preliminary injunction against the Navy have a right on religious and First Amendment grounds to refuse the vaccination order.

“The Navy servicemembers in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,” O'Connor wrote. “The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”

Without commenting on the case in Texas, Kirby last month defended the validity of the military service's processes for considering religious exemptions.

“Each exemption asked for on religious grounds is evaluated by a chaplain, by a chain of command, by medical experts and is given quite a lot of thought, and they’re all decided case by case individually,” he said Dec. 21.

In his decision in favor of the injunction sought by the 35 Navy sailors, O'Connor wrote that they objected to being vaccinated on four grounds: "opposition to abortion and the use of aborted fetal cell lines in development of the vaccine; belief that modifying one’s body is an affront to the Creator; divine instruction not to receive the vaccine, and opposition to injecting trace amounts of animal cells into one’s body."

“Plaintiffs’ beliefs about the vaccine are undisputedly sincere, and it is not the role of this court to determine their truthfulness or accuracy,” the judge wrote.

The injunction was first reported by The Washington Post.

The sailors who sued are members of the Naval Special Warfare Command, including SEALs. The suit was filed by First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit that focuses on defending religious liberty.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Navy struggled with one particularly critical COVID-19 outbreak. Hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier were infected, starting in late March while on a deployment to Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia. The ship was taken out of operation at Guam, its commanding officer was relieved of duty and the crisis led to the resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Since then, the Navy and other services have managed to avoid major disruptions. In December, officials said about two dozen sailors on board the USS Milwaukee, or roughly 25% of the ship's crew, had tested positive for COVID-19, keeping the vessel sidelined in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. On Monday, the Navy announced that the ship had returned to sea.

___

AP writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Judge blocks vaccine mandate for Navy sailors that request religious exemption

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge is blocking part of the U.S. Navy's COVID-19 vaccine policy. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled against the Defense Department's vaccine requirement for military members. The preliminary order blocks the Navy from taking adverse action against 35 Navy seals who filed a lawsuit because...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Two lawyers argue against vaccine mandate at SCOTUS remotely due to Covid cases

A pair of lawyers who will argue in the Supreme Court against the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate had to do so remotely after they tested positive for Covid-19. Reuters reports that Liz Murrill, the Solicitor General of Louisiana, and Ohio's Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers were making their cases before the court via webcam after they tested positive for the virus. Mr Flowers is experiencing "exceptionally mild" Covid-19 symptoms, according to his lawyer. However, he tested positive in a PCR test, which bars him from appearing before the Supreme Court in person based on the court's guidelines. The lawyers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WINKNEWS.com

Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy sailors who decline COVID shots

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Department of Defense on Monday from punishing 35 members of the Navy who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in compliance with the service’s vaccine mandate due to religious objections. The group of Christian Navy personnel, including SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant Craft...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Guantanamo Bay#Covid#Ap#Defense#Pentagon#The Department Of Justice
abc17news.com

Judge blocks Navy vaccine policy for legal challengers citing religious objections

A federal judge in Texas on Monday ruled against the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for members of the military in a decision that took aim at how the Navy’s policies handled those who sought religious exemptions from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. US District Judge Reed O’Connor issued a...
HEALTH
Outsider.com

Judge Rules Pentagon Can’t Punish Navy SEALs for Refusing COVID Vaccine

A Texas federal judge has reportedly barred the Defense Department at the Pentagon from penalizing 35 Navy SEALs who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Post, U.S. District Judge, Reed O’Connor granted a preliminary injunction on Monday (January 3rd) in the lawsuit filed against the U.S. Navy and the Pentagon on behalf of a group of Christian Navy SEALs who refused the vaccine on religious grounds. The judge stated the Navy SEAls contended that the vaccination policy violates their religious freedoms under the First Amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy