New single-family homes now selling at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado

KOLOA, HI USA - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 5345 Pau A Laka Street by Anne Eliason for $2.5M. This Kiahuna Golf Village home is lovely in both style and design. This home was used as a successful vacation rental and was sold with all of its accouterments. Situated on an interior lot with views of the ocean and fairways to the south and mountain views to the north. This 2-story Plantation Style home features two primary suites (one on each floor) and a great open floor plan. In addition to the two primary suites, the remaining two bedrooms are also large and have their own bathrooms. The home has four full baths, and an outdoor shower off of the primary bath. There is a beautiful pool and spa and the property is nicely landscaped. There's also a very large Butler's pantry and tons of storage rarely found on Kauai or in a vacation rental.

