New single-family homes now selling at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado

Bedroom(s): 3 Living Area: 3043 Sq. Ft. Immaculately maintained 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths built by Darling Homes in 2014. Backs up to the George Mitchell Nature Preserve for ultimate privacy. Walking trails abound. First floor was completely remodeled in 2017 to a transitional style. Gourmet kitchen with handmade all wood kitchen cabinets. Handmade all wood floating vanities in bathrooms with high gloss finishes. Soaring ceilings in entryway and living room. Large custom master closet with built in drawers, closet pulldowns and cubbies for shoes, purses, etc. Study with French doors facing the yard and Nature Preserve. Stunning media room with full wet bar and half bath on second floor. 2.5 car garage with additional storage area and storage cabinets. Pool sized backyard with Provence fountain flanked with large stone pavers and artificial turf. Covered patio. Gated community. 5 minute drive to Indian Springs Center with access to Kroger, HEB, Trader Joes, numerous restaurants & shops.
