Phoenix, AZ

New single-family homes now selling at The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado

By InMaricopa
inmaricopa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK Hovnanian® Homes is pleased to announce a new phase of single-family homes within an established, master-planned community featuring gorgeous homes and amazing amenities. Situated along a serene waterway and golf course, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado offers five breathtaking home designs with up to 5 bedrooms, an optional 6th...

www.inmaricopa.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

50 Lake Reverie Place

Bedroom(s): 3 Living Area: 3043 Sq. Ft. Immaculately maintained 1.5 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths built by Darling Homes in 2014. Backs up to the George Mitchell Nature Preserve for ultimate privacy. Walking trails abound. First floor was completely remodeled in 2017 to a transitional style. Gourmet kitchen with handmade all wood kitchen cabinets. Handmade all wood floating vanities in bathrooms with high gloss finishes. Soaring ceilings in entryway and living room. Large custom master closet with built in drawers, closet pulldowns and cubbies for shoes, purses, etc. Study with French doors facing the yard and Nature Preserve. Stunning media room with full wet bar and half bath on second floor. 2.5 car garage with additional storage area and storage cabinets. Pool sized backyard with Provence fountain flanked with large stone pavers and artificial turf. Covered patio. Gated community. 5 minute drive to Indian Springs Center with access to Kroger, HEB, Trader Joes, numerous restaurants & shops.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mansionglobal.com

At $14 Million, a More Than 150-Acre Estate Is Indiana’s Priciest Home for Sale

The palatial estate of a late philanthropist in Indianapolis hit the market this week for $14 million, making it the priciest house for sale in Indiana. Sitting on more than 150 acres, once the grounds of the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur, the roughly 23,000-square-foot mansion was the home of Christel DeHaan, the owner of Resort Condominiums International and the founder of Christel House International, an educational nonprofit. Known as Linden House, it is surrounded by landscaped grounds with a variety of gardens, imported trees and sculptures, according to listing agents Stan Burton of Avison Young and Mike Johnson of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Anne Eliason of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Beautiful Kauai Home for $2.5M

KOLOA, HI USA - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 5345 Pau A Laka Street by Anne Eliason for $2.5M. This Kiahuna Golf Village home is lovely in both style and design. This home was used as a successful vacation rental and was sold with all of its accouterments. Situated on an interior lot with views of the ocean and fairways to the south and mountain views to the north. This 2-story Plantation Style home features two primary suites (one on each floor) and a great open floor plan. In addition to the two primary suites, the remaining two bedrooms are also large and have their own bathrooms. The home has four full baths, and an outdoor shower off of the primary bath. There is a beautiful pool and spa and the property is nicely landscaped. There's also a very large Butler's pantry and tons of storage rarely found on Kauai or in a vacation rental.
HOME & GARDEN
Woodlands Online& LLC

15 Sweet Birch Place

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2334 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous home on a cul-de-sac in Alden Bridge! Soaring ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, art niches, neutral carpet, abundant windows and great storage! The kitchen, family room with fireplace and breakfast room all open to one another, making the heart of the home warm and inviting! Private study with French doors downstairs; all four bedrooms up; fenced yard with patio had plenty of room to play! Zoned to excellent schools and close to shops, restaurants, parks with tennis courts and area pool!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence sells in Newtown for $439,000

On December 12, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1960 located on 12 Fox Run Lane in Newtown. It went for $439,000, or $328 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 47,916 square-foot lot. These nearby...
NEWTOWN, CT
GreenwichTime

Single-family house in Bridgeport sells for $380,000

The property located on 311 Truman Street in Bridgeport was sold on November 18, 2021 for $380,000, or $330 per square foot. The house built in 1956 has an interior space of 1,152 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4,000 square-foot lot.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Norwalk Hour

Single family residence in West Hartford sells for $395,000

A seller has sold a 1,584-square-foot house built in 1953 located on 65 Ridgebrook Drive in West Hartford. The deed was signed on December 12, 2021. The $395,000 purchase price works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 30,056 square-foot lot.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
tallahasseemagazine.com

All the Lakefront Views a Luxury Home Could Have

Experience life on the lake in the highly sought-after Killearn Lakes neighborhood. This home not only comes with lakefront views, but it also boasts an island with its very own solar-powered cabin on Lake Iamonia. It is a short trip from the backyard of the home to the island, and public access to the island can be found off Bull Headley and at Fish Camp. You do not want to miss out on this unique property. It is a perfect package for hunters and fishermen or for someone who wants to enjoy the outdoors on your own private island.
REAL ESTATE
The Baltimorean

Single-family homes for sale in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
wiltonbulletin.com

Ever Wanted to Live in a Luxury Dome? One Is On Sale Now in Arizona.

In a perfect world, human residences would exist in harmony with nature. In practice, that’s a lot harder to do — something that’s just as relevant to sprawling estates as it is to residences for people without a lot of money to spend. Architects and environmentalists have experimented with a host of approaches in recent years, including rewilding and building a home out of shipping containers.
REAL ESTATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Single-family house in Riverside sells for $2.6 million

On December 2, 2021, a seller has sold a spacious and recent property built in 2016 located on 41 Lockwood Lane in Riverside. The $2,565,000 purchase price works out to $740 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 14,375 square-foot lot.
REAL ESTATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Single-family house sells for $585,000 in Rocky Hill

A spacious house built in 1995 located on 194 Whitewood Drive in Rocky Hill gets a new owner. The 2,615-square-foot property was sold on December 2, 2021. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 40,511 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
ROCKY HILL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in Lakeville sells for $93,900

A historic house built in 1840 located on 294 Lime Rock Road in Lakeville has a new owner. The 1,416-square-foot property was sold on September 1, 2021. The $93,900 purchase price works out to $66 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 22,216 square-foot lot.
REAL ESTATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence sells for $390,000 in Brookfield

On December 5, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1965 located on 31 Pocono Ridge Road in Brookfield. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $247 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 21,780 square-foot lot.
BROOKFIELD, CT

