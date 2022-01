When the first snowflake falls, many retirees point their cars south and head toward warmer climates. Known as snowbirds, these people have experienced their fair share of winter weather to understand the challenges of driving in snow and ice. We have to stay put and endure the winter months ahead for those who don’t have the luxury of heading to Florida. So, pull out your ice scraper and get ready for the frigid temperatures that are on their way with some winter hacks.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO