ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

A CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist is coming to Evansville

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tlmg_0dcSID0P00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will be at the Victory Theatre on March 31.

This event will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” A Grand Ole Opry member, Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, Set In Stone, that was just released this year.

Tickets go on sale January 7 and can be purchased online or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Tritt
WEHT/WTVW

Lawsuit dropped over awarding of Terre Haute casino license

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) –  A lawsuit challenging the selection of a company to build a new Terre Haute casino has been dropped, clearing a hurdle for the stalled project. A Marion County judge dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday at the request of a casino company that objected to the Indiana Gaming Commission`s decision in November […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter weather causing trouble on Evansville roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Thursday morning’s snowfall has already led to several accidents. Emergency crews are on the scene of weather-related crashes at the following locations: Columbia & Fulton Vann & Lloyd North First Ave Diamond & Kratzville Lloyd & Crosspoint Hwy 41 & Washington Division & Crosspoint Mary & Division
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Grammy Award#Ind#Grand Ole#Opry#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-Staters prepare for first snowfall of the winter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The first snowfall of the winter has arrived fashionably late. Tale as old as time, people are stocking up on essentials. From grocery stores to hardware stores, some Tri-Staters spent the evening preparing. “[We sold a] lot of ice melt, we’ve had sleds going out the door right and left,” said […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Indiana National Guard is starting to leave Evansville hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Members of the Indiana National Guard are ending their month-long mission at Evansville’s Deaconess Hospital locations. Twelve National Guard Specialists were brought in to help with staffing shortages due to the pandemic. Duties varied from cleaning and flipping ICU rooms to assisting in drawing blood. One specialist said almost no job […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The first snowfall of the winter season arrives Thursday morning

Henderson, KY (WEHT) – Snowfall lovers rejoice! A weather system moving in with moisture and arctic air will bring snow to parts of the Tri-State starting Thursday morning. About 1-3″ will fall across much of the viewing area (heaviest southeast/lightest northwest). The snow will be a dry powder that will stick right away, but also […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy smoke around large fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Knox County dispatch has confirmed that fire crews are battling a fire at 1605 E St. Clair street. The address is the location of the Mischler Expediters business. This is a developing story. Follow MyWabashValley.com for updates.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Autopsy results show that a 2-year-old girl found dead in a southern Indiana river days after duck hunters rescued her father from his partially submerged pickup truck had drowned. The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says Emma Sweet died from “complications of hypothermia and asphyxia due to drowning.” Her death was ruled […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy