A CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist is coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will be at the Victory Theatre on March 31.

This event will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.” A Grand Ole Opry member, Tritt will also perform favorites off his new album, Set In Stone, that was just released this year.

Tickets go on sale January 7 and can be purchased online or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

