The Grammys Might Get Postponed Due To Omicron

By editorial standards
NYLON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row the Grammys might be postponed to a later date, according to Billboard citing “multiple sources” and one source who said it’s “looking likely.”. The 2022 ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022 at the...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 3

themusicuniverse.com

Top Grammy nominations vying for Best Album in 2022

If you love music and everything related to it, there is no way you do not expect the next Grammy Award. It is an excellent chance to replenish your playlist with the best hits. Believe it or not, but there is a considerable number of people of different ages who...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Justin Bieber Sets Grammys Record For Most Songwriters On A Best Song Nominee

Justin Bieber is now the owner of a rather dubious Grammys record. “Peaches,” the #1 hit collaboration with R&B stars Giveon and Daniel Caesar from Bieber’s Justice album, is nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2022 ceremony. It’s also up for Record Of The Year, the award honoring the recorded single, and the deluxe edition of Justice is competing for Album Of The Year, but what concerns us here today is Song Of The Year, an award specifically handed out to songwriters.
MUSIC
E! News

2022 Grammys Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns Amid Surge

It's a no-go for the 2022 Grammys, for now. The annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, will not take place on its previously scheduled date on Jan. 31 and has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns, the Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 5. The move comes amid a global surge fueled by the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MTV

The 2022 Grammys Have Been Postponed Indefinitely

'The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,' a joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS says. The 2022 Grammy Awards, initially set to air on January 31,...
MUSIC
Hypebae

2022 Grammys Delayed Due to COVID-19

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. The Recording Academy and CBS made the announcement earlier this evening stating, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.” The duo adds, “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Recording Academy postpones the 2022 Grammy Awards indefinitely amid omicron variant

The Recording Academy and CBS have released a joint statement announcing that the 64th annual Grammy Awards show has been postponed indefinitely. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” the organization and tv network informed.
MUSIC
NME

BTS cancel plans to return to US after Grammys Awards 2022 postponed

BTS have cancelled their plans to return to the United States, following the indefinite postponement of the Grammys Awards 2022. Today (January 6), BTS’ agency Big Hit Music said in a statement to South Korean media outlet Newsen that the K-pop boyband have cancelled plans to return to the US to attend the Grammys. This comes shortly after the Recording Academy confirmed that this year’s ceremony would be delayed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Beyoncé Vs. Jay-Z, Billie Eilish Vs. Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande Highlight A-List Oscar Song Shortlist

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has whittled its Original Song Oscar category to 15 songs that made the shortlist Tuesday, with a Grammy-loaded roster of talent bolstering the field. Among the notable performers on the 15-song shortlist are music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the former with “Be Alive” from Warner Bros’ King Richard and the latter with with “Guns Go Bang” from Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall. The pair have 51 Grammys between them and would be the rare husband-wife competition if both made the final nominations list when they come out in February. Also in the...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
