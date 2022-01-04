Stellantis To Debut In-Car Emergency Vehicle Alert System At CES

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) announce a sweeping partnership covering automobile software. Stellantis (STLA) says it will accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company through the relationship, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services and Amazon Last Mile. The collaboration includes vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences and training the next generation of automotive software engineers. The companies plan to create a suite of software-based products and services that integrate with customers’ digital lives and add value over time through regular over-the-air software updates. Looking ahead, the STLA SmartCockpit will run in millions of Stellantis vehicles globally starting in 2024 and have the flexibility to create custom, brand- and vehicle-specific capabilities.
