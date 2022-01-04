ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis To Debut In-Car Emergency Vehicle Alert System At CES

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The advancement of mobile technology hardware and software will allow vehicles to communicate with each other and the surrounding infrastructure. The technology has been in development in various forms since the 1970s, and Stellantis will offer a version of the tech to newer vehicles that will warn drivers of their proximity...

CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
suasnews.com

SkyDrive unveils Ultra-compact emission-free flying vehicle at CES 2022

At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Chrysler Debuts Airflow Concept at CES 2022

The Chrysler brand of Auburn Hills’ Stellantis today revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, providing a glimpse at the drive-system technology, fully connected customer experiences, advanced mobility features, and a design it says will inspire the future of the brand. The company also announced...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Americajr.com

Stellantis Showcases Technology Driven Future at CES 2022 With On-site and Virtual Experiences

Las Vegas — Technology powers Stellantis’ global drive to deliver breakthrough technologies and customer-centric solutions that power the future of our 14 iconic brands. CES® 2022, the world’s pre-eminent technology event in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the ideal setting to showcase Stellantis’ capabilities today and preview the future in advanced electrification, interior cabin technology, autonomy, and connectivity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motor1.com

Butlers, Buses, and Droids: Hyundai Welcomes Future Robot Overlords

Most automakers went to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show to show off their tech for future vehicles. Not Hyundai, though. The South Korean company puts an emphasis on its Mobility of Things concept to display all sorts of smart robots for assisting humans. The company owns robotics pioneers Boston Dynamics.
CARS
AutoExpress

Stellantis partners with Amazon for next-generation in-car technology

Stellantis, the parent group that owns 18 car brands, from Vauxhall to Alfa Romeo, has announced a partnership with tech-giant Amazon to accelerate its digital in-car tech, utilising the company’s cloud-based software, media streaming services and voice assistant systems. Amazon technology will be at the core of future Stellantis...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon technology is set to power millions of Stellantis vehicles in 2024

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) announce a sweeping partnership covering automobile software. Stellantis (STLA) says it will accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company through the relationship, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services and Amazon Last Mile. The collaboration includes vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences and training the next generation of automotive software engineers. The companies plan to create a suite of software-based products and services that integrate with customers’ digital lives and add value over time through regular over-the-air software updates. Looking ahead, the STLA SmartCockpit will run in millions of Stellantis vehicles globally starting in 2024 and have the flexibility to create custom, brand- and vehicle-specific capabilities.
BUSINESS
pymnts

LG Debuts Self-Driving Vehicle Infotainment Package at CES 2022

At CES 2022 this week in Las Vegas, LG Electronics will unveil an in-car infotainment package for autonomous vehicles that will turn those car cabins into a place where passengers can work, watch TV, exercise or experience camping virtually, according to a report in The Korea Herald on Monday (Jan. 3).
BUSINESS
houstonianonline.com

Amazon develops an infotainment system with parent company Opel Stellantis – picture and sound – news

Amazon and car maker Stellantis will collaborate to develop software for the infotainment system in the manufacturer’s cars starting in 2024. This program will receive support for Alexa. Additionally, Stellantis will provide electric delivery trucks to Amazon. From 2024, the Stellaantis car brands’ infotainment systems will include dashboard software...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

In-Car Voice Makes Itself Heard as CES Opens to Media

Before CES even opened to the industry, in-car voice technology was making itself heard. On Monday (Jan. 3), the first of two media days preceding the opening of the show, connected mobility supplier Cerence received an award for its in-car voice assistant, Mercedes-Benz released details about two voice technologies featured on its new prototype electric car and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) projected that auto tech will grow 7% in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Fox 59

Hottest new vehicles at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show continues today in Las Vegas. One major focus is the latest in vehicle technology. Our FOX59 auto expert Nik Miles joined us live from the showroom floor to share the hottest new options.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Advertising Age

CES to spotlight electric vehicle surge

Decades ago, the auto industry's first foray into CES involved speakers, sound systems and other aftermarket products. Today? The car itself has evolved into a platform for technology. CES, the world's largest annual technology showcase, reflects that. Electric vehicles are expected to take center stage during this year's show, with...
CARS
iotbusinessnews.com

Amazon and Stellantis Collaborate to Introduce Customer-Centric Connected Experiences Across Millions of Vehicles

Amazon and Stellantis N.V., a leading global automaker and mobility provider, today announced a series of global, multi-year agreements that will transform the in-vehicle experience for millions of Stellantis customers and advance the mobility industry’s transition to a sustainable, software-defined future. Stellantis will accelerate its shift to becoming a...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Sony Debuts Vision-S 02 SUV Concept At CES, Creates Sony Mobility

From new OLED TVs to a virtual reality headset, it's safe to say Sony has a lot of goodies to showcase this week in Las Vegas at CES 2022. But you're reading Motor1.com so you don't necessarily care about those, right? You're here for the Vision-S 02, a fully electric concept taking the shape of an SUV companion for the preceding Vision-S 01 sedan unveiled at the same show back in 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Computer Weekly

Amazon and Stellantis embark on multi-year, cloud-focused connected car push

Amazon.com has signed a deal with Maserati’s parent company, Stellantis, that will pave the way for the online retail giant to equip its delivery drivers with electric vehicles. The deal will see Amazon.com build on its existing relationship with Stellantis, a company formed in 2021 through the merger of...
BUSINESS
