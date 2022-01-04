ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark secrets abound for Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in the trailer for Wolf Like Me

By Matt Rodgers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Producers of Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies, Peacock will be hoping that Wolf Like Me, their original horror-comedy from Abe Forsythe, the director behind Lupita Nyong’o zombie gem Little Monsters, will provide them with a smash hit water-cooler drama like those TV...

Trailer: Abe Forsythe’s “Wolf Like Me” Series

The first trailer is out for Australian filmmaker Abe Forsythe’s new original six-episode horror-comedy series “Wolf Like Me” for Peacock. The series will premiere on the service from late next week (January 13th). Re-teaming with his “Little Monsters” star Josh Gad, the series sees him playing a...
‘Wolf Like Me’ Howls Onto Peacock Later This Month

Nothing like a little werewolf-tinged horror/comedy to kick off the new year. A six-episode series slyly titled Wolf Like Me will debut on Peacock next week–Jan. 13–and a trailer, courtesy of syfy.com and seen on this page, teases the unique premise. Created and directed by Abe Forsythe (the...
Trailer for post-apocalyptic thriller Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer and Drew Van Acker

A poster and trailer have arrived online for the post-apocalyptic thriller Last Survivors. Directed by Drew Mylrea, the film follows father and son Troy (Stephen Moyer) and Jake (Drew Van Acker) whose remote utopia in a post-apocalyptic world comes under threat with the arrival of an outsider (Alicia Silverstone). Watch the trailer below…
Mashed

Josh Gad Has 'Mixed Feelings' About This Frozen Hot Cocoa Bomb

Hot cocoa bombs were all the rage on social media around this time last year and are trending once again. According to the Kitchn, hot cocoa bombs can be just about any shape and are generally made out of hollowed chocolate that is filled with marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. These sweet confections are placed into hot milk, and as they melt, all of the cocoa and marshmallows scatter out into the milk to create decadent hot cocoa. These bombs are definitely cooler than adding the traditional cocoa powder to boiling water, and they are fun to watch unravel.
First Showing

Adorable Canadian Animal Adventure 'The Wolf and the Lion' Trailer

"I have to protect them!" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a family adventure movie titled The Wolf and the Lion, opening in theaters nationwide this February. From the filmmakers behind that other animal movie Mia and the White Lion, this one again brings a big cat to the big screen. A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The film stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack, and Victor Cornfoot. It's another one of these modern Homeward Bound stories, about animals reconnecting with their human friends on an journey through the wilderness.
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
dapsmagic.com

Josh Gad Visits Walt Disney World And Answers a Few Questions

It’s not every day that the voice of Olaf visits Walt Disney World. However, when he does, the Disney team has to take a minute to ask a few questions. In this brief interview, Josh Gad answers questions about being at Walt Disney World Resort with his family, what he is working on, and what Disney character he is most like in real life. Check out this Walt Disney World Minute below.
Collider

Diane Kruger on ‘The 355,’ Why Jessica Chastain Is Such a Great Producer, and Neil Jordan’s ‘Marlowe’

With director Simon Kinberg’s The 355 opening in theaters tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Diane Kruger about making the original action thriller. Written by Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck, from a story by Rebeck, the spy movie is about a group of women that come together to save the world from a top-secret weapon that can hack into any computer. The all-star cast is made up of CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain), rival badass German agent Marie (Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz). Along the way they run into a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who may or may not be on their side. The film also stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan plays Chastain’s partner at the CIA. The 355 was produced by Chastain, Kinberg, and Kelly Carmichael, with Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan executive producing.
WGN News

Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain talk new film ‘The 355’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to the stars of the new action movie “The 355.” The movie is like “Mission Impossible” or “Bourne Identity” but with an all-female cast about the world’s most dangerous operatives. The film stars Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Jessica Chastain who is also the executive producer. She […]
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
E! News

Javier Bardem Makes Rare Comment on Family Life With Penelope Cruz

Watch: "Being the Ricardos": Javier Bardem & Nicole Kidman's INSTANT Chemistry. For Javier Bardem, time is always of the essence. The actor, who stars as Cuban-American TV star Desi Arnaz in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, may know a thing or two about being one half of a widely known dynamic duo. And as the dad of two exclusively told E! News of his long-term private relationship with wife Penelope Cruz, the secret to maintaining their power couple status will always be putting those closest to him first.
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
Deadline

Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem On Being Lucy And Desi: “They Were Predestined To Be Together” – The Actor’s Side

Nicole Kidman, who is starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, feels Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz were not only predestined to be together romantically and as a couple, but also to work together in perhaps the most famous sitcom of all time. In a conversation with her co-star Javier Bardem, who plays Desi in the film, both join me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side. Both Oscar-winning stars show why they may also have been predestined to take on these equally famous icons for Sorkin’s look behind the scenes of the fascinating marriage and professional partnership for the ages.
