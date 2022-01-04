ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to begin 2022 on the path to retirement

By Anisca Miles
Fox40
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path to becoming financially secure is not linear. Nor is there...

fox40.com

Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

You may not need to stop working entirely, even once you retire from the rat race. Your home might be able to provide you cash, either through downsizing or renting out a room. A Health Savings Account can act similarly to a Traditional IRA for those who've reached age 65...
benefitspro.com

Answering "How can I save for retirement?"

People often get it wrong. Some think Social Security is supposed to completely fund your retirement. But you know it’s only one component. Others think if they participate in a 401(k) plan offered by their employer, ample retirement income is assured. If you are talking with an individual or...
Forbes

Creating Your Path To Financial Freedom

Greg Mitchell is the President and CEO at First Tech Federal Credit Union. Financial freedom is within nearly everyone’s grasp — and it doesn’t involve risk-taking, sacrificing your future or taking a flyer on “get-rich-quick” schemes to get there. It just requires a little knowledge, discipline and self-control. Research studies suggest that most Americans maintain a real and growing sense of stress and anxiety around financial freedom and their ability to retire with financial security. This is regrettable and repairable.
Motley Fool

4 Unconventional Ways to Fund Your Retirement

Working a traditional job and investing your funds isn't the only way to save for retirement. Thinking outside the box can help you generate extra money for your future. Diligently saving and investing your money is the best way to fund your retirement, but let's face it: That's not always easy. Those who aren't able to save as much as they'd like to every month may feel like they're doomed to continue working or else they'll struggle to get by in retirement, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, you can find some extra cash just by thinking outside the box.
Kiplinger

How to Know When You Can Retire

See if you can relate to this … You have contributed to a 401(k) or other employer-sponsored account at work, maybe you’re paying extra on the mortgage or have already paid it off, you keep cash on hand for those unexpected expenses or upcoming big-ticket purchases and you often wish there was a way to pay less in taxes.
Kiplinger

A 2022 Guide to Key Dates for Retirees

Deadlines are relentless, whether for tax filings, health plan open enrollments or required distributions from retirement savings. The clock is always ticking, even in retirement, and the consequences for missing a financial deadline can be painful. This guide to key dates in 2022 serves as both a reminder and a...
pswealth.com

Retirement Contribution Limit Changes for 2022

With inflation on the rise, the IRS increased the 2022 contribution limits for some retirement accounts. Although a 2021 Congressional report found that only about 8.5% of defined benefit plan participants and 4.7% of individual retirement account (IRA) holders max out their contributions each year, increasing the amount you put aside for retirement may help your financial independence.1 Here is what retirement savers need to know about the increases allowed in 2022.
