How to begin 2022 on the path to retirement

Working a traditional job and investing your funds isn't the only way to save for retirement. Thinking outside the box can help you generate extra money for your future. Diligently saving and investing your money is the best way to fund your retirement, but let's face it: That's not always easy. Those who aren't able to save as much as they'd like to every month may feel like they're doomed to continue working or else they'll struggle to get by in retirement, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, you can find some extra cash just by thinking outside the box.

