After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the number of vehicles sold, overtaking General Motors. This shift is another sign that U.S. automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. GM's sales trailed Toyota's in the first nine months...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Massive Automaker Just Committed $35 Billion to Its EV Arm

In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 14, Motley Fool contributor John Bromels discusses the sharp shift in direction Toyota has taken following its announcement to invest in BEVs. John Bromels: Toyota (NYSE:TM) President Akio Toyoda announced an investment of 4 trillion yen. It's about $35.2 billion...
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
corpmagazine.com

Toyota Tops U.S. Auto Sales for 2021, Ending GM’s 90-Year Streak

General Motors had a long, successful run as the country’s top-selling automaker. In 2021, though, that run came to an end. Toyota Motor dethroned GM last year, ending a run that began in 1931. GM reported vehicle sales of 2.2 million in the U.S. in 2021, down nearly 13%...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz sold 2.05 million vehicles in 2021, the company said on Friday, losing its crown for the first time in five years as the premium carmaker with the most vehicles sold to BMW. The smart brand delivered an additional 38,514 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz Vans...
BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
Pantagraph

Watch now: Toyota is now top-selling automaker in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota is now the top-selling automaker in the US, having outsold General Motors in 2021. This is the first time in nearly a century that GM did not lead the US in auto sales. Toyota sold 2.33 million vehicles in the US in 2021, while GM sold 2.21 million. Toyota SVP Jack Hollis said that the company is “grateful” for its customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority". GM said it is expecting to see growth in 2022 with the launch of several new vehicles, including EVs and redesigned pickups. GM had been the top-selling automaker in the US every year since 1931.
BUSINESS
featureweekly.com

In 2021, Toyota will overtake GM as America’s best-selling automaker

Toyota Motor Corporation has overtaken General Motors as America’s best-selling automaker in 2021, marking the first time since 1931 that the Detroit automaker has not been the best-selling automaker in the United States. It’s also the first time in American history that a non-domestic automaker has topped the rankings....
DETROIT, MI
Truth About Cars

Sales Stats: America’s Automakers Weather a Stormy 2021

To say that headline is an understatement is akin to saying Vesuvius barely covered Pompeii. The last calendar year saw plenty of struggles for those trying to move metal, many of which resulted in empty dealer lots bereft of product to actually sell. A colleague in the industry told this author he had an up who strolled into his showroom loudly declaring “I’m looking for a ’22 Suburban,” to which my friend replied “Me too, buddy.”
ECONOMY
ksl.com

Toyota dethrones GM as US sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Toyota outsold General Motors in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for...
BUSINESS

