Today* in Hawks* around Town

We got off to a slow start in 2021 while we waited for a vaccine that would protect us from Covid-19. Even when vaccines became available, months would pass before many of us would emerge from isolation. Nothing, however, could hold back the incredible women we wrote about this past year. They didn’t hit the pause button, but kept moving ahead, doing what they do best. It has been an honor to tell their stories on Woman Around Town and they continue to inspire us.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO