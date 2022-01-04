Today* in Hawks* around Town

BEREA, Ohio — A cold December wind whipped across Coe Lake as I visited there recently, but the beauty of the park, bathed in the multi-colored glow of holiday lights, allowed me to ignore the chill. The City installs a lighting display there each year, usually adding to the...
The residents of Starling at Nocatee Independent Living community donated funds to purchase bicycles to support the “Firefighters for Families” toy drive, benefiting St. Johns County families. As a result of the donation, 52 children received bicycles this year. “This is the second year we collected donations for bicycles and, thanks to so many generous residents at Starling, we almost tripled the number of bikes we were able to purchase from what we purchased last year!” said Starling resident John Saunders. Scott Saunders donated his time and truck to transport the new bicycles to Starling.
The holiday spirit of peace and goodwill continues into 2022 with this week’s Where In Vernon? answers. “This is the front on the Mountain Creek South Lodge, located on Route 94,” writes the loyal and expert “Where In” player Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes. “In addition, this exact same ‘Where In’ photo also ran in early July 2021. I passed there yesterday afternoon and the holiday wreath is no longer there, so this is a very dated photo. You folks really need to get your acts together. Goodbye.”
Thanks to Doug for sending above from Kingman Park. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Last Christmas Tree in Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
The DRHS is hosting a wool hand spinning workshop with local hobbyist, Pat Sointu. The two-session program takes place Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Drew Archival Library, 147 Saint George St. All materials are provided. Participants will receive instruction on hand spinning wool, plus hear about the history of the craft and women’s work roles from DRHS Archivist and Historian, Carolyn Ravenscroft. Information about the event and registration is available at duxburyhistory.org/events/w...
How excited are folks about this snow? This is the earliest set of snow dogs we've gotten in over 15 years of covering snowstorms! Magnificent.
"Teddy, an English Golden Retriever from U Street." "Mae, from North Michigan Park". "Sawyer in...
"one-year-old Boji, a Vizsla, getting his first "taste" of snow in Bloomingdale this morning."
Are you ready to board Flight 2022? Well, fasten your seat belts because we are on the verge of saying “hello” to a New Year. Ready or not, it is coming, so we might as well pop the cork, pour the bubbly, and watch the ball in Time Square (or boot in Prescott) drop. Time, once again, is marching into the beginning of a new calendar, dragging us along with it.
We got off to a slow start in 2021 while we waited for a vaccine that would protect us from Covid-19. Even when vaccines became available, months would pass before many of us would emerge from isolation. Nothing, however, could hold back the incredible women we wrote about this past year. They didn’t hit the pause button, but kept moving ahead, doing what they do best. It has been an honor to tell their stories on Woman Around Town and they continue to inspire us.
In Arizona, it was Christmas Eve night. The town streets were empty, with no one in sight. Was a wee lonely donkey with a big wish tonight. Why did reindeers take over to pull Santa’s sleigh?. When a donkey carried Mary on that first Christmas Day,. To a place...
Fire trucks decorated in Christmas lights stopped along the village streets, transporting Santa and carolers to meet the children on the evening of Dec. 5. Some 30 stops were made in Islamorada beginning at the Islamorada Mobil in Lower Matecumbe and ending on Bee Street on Plantation Key. Joining Santa was Mrs. Claus and Islamorada Fire Rescue. U.S. Marines collected new, unwrapped toys for donations to Florida Keys Toys for Tots.
Christmas Eve Mass: Children 3 p.m. and Family 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph: 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Little Chapel. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Christmas with The...
Amy Conner’s first and second grade class at Lawsonville took time to make homemade cards for a local nursing home. Students at Lawsonville Elementary took turns posing for Christmas photos outside their classrooms. Priddy’s General Store in Danbury displayed a couple of signs of the season: a classic Flexible...
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
