Animals

Today* in Hawks* around Town

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Christopher for sharing yesterday. If you spot a hawk, any interesting...

www.popville.com

popville.com

If there is a heaven I’m sure it’ll look a lot like Snow Dogs Vol. Seven

There will be a final round tomorrow. (see volume one here and volume two here volume three here volume four here and volume six here. unfortunately no new entries can be taken at this time, any snow dogs received now will be placed into the regular animal fix queue. Thanks to all for sending such fantastic photos!).
ANIMALS
pontevedrarecorder.com

Starling residents donate bicycles

The residents of Starling at Nocatee Independent Living community donated funds to purchase bicycles to support the “Firefighters for Families” toy drive, benefiting St. Johns County families. As a result of the donation, 52 children received bicycles this year. “This is the second year we collected donations for bicycles and, thanks to so many generous residents at Starling, we almost tripled the number of bikes we were able to purchase from what we purchased last year!” said Starling resident John Saunders. Scott Saunders donated his time and truck to transport the new bicycles to Starling.
Person
Tony Hawk
advertisernewsnorth.com

Where in Vernon?

The holiday spirit of peace and goodwill continues into 2022 with this week’s Where In Vernon? answers. “This is the front on the Mountain Creek South Lodge, located on Route 94,” writes the loyal and expert “Where In” player Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes. “In addition, this exact same ‘Where In’ photo also ran in early July 2021. I passed there yesterday afternoon and the holiday wreath is no longer there, so this is a very dated photo. You folks really need to get your acts together. Goodbye.”
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
popville.com

Friends of the White Whale Society Presents

Thanks to Doug for sending above from Kingman Park. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Last Christmas Tree in Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
SCIENCE
whitehallledger.com

Grand Champion Elfie

ALL SMILES: Kade Glaus was awarded Grand Champion of the Elfie Selfie competition. Here he is with the elf he found at Smith Supply.
LIFESTYLE
Duxbury Clipper

Happening at the DRHS

The DRHS is hosting a wool hand spinning workshop with local hobbyist, Pat Sointu. The two-session program takes place Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Drew Archival Library, 147 Saint George St. All materials are provided. Participants will receive instruction on hand spinning wool, plus hear about the history of the craft and women’s work roles from DRHS Archivist and Historian, Carolyn Ravenscroft. Information about the event and registration is available at duxburyhistory.org/events/w...
DUXBURY, MA
popville.com

OK where were we? Thanks to the Hive Please Enjoy Snow Dogs Volume Five

“Ten-years young Ezra enjoying the snow in Capital Hill!”. There will be a couple more rounds. (see volume one here and volume two here and volume three here unfortunately no new entries can be taken at this time, any snow dogs received now will be placed into the regular animal fix queue. Thanks to all for sending such fantastic photos!).
ANIMALS
popville.com

It is not a dream – Snow Dogs Volume One!

How excited are folks about this snow? This is the earliest set of snow dogs we’ve gotten in over 15 years of covering snowstorms! Magnificent. There will be rounds two, three and who knows how many – send your snow dogs (cats, rabbits, who knows) throughout the day to [email protected] and let me know neighborhood you are in.
ANIMALS
popville.com

You Wanted More, I Give You an Epic Snow Dogs Volume Four

There will be more rounds tomorrow. (see volume one here and volume two here and volume three here unfortunately no new entries can be taken at this time, any snow dogs received now will be placed into the regular animal fix queue. Thanks to all for sending such fantastic photos!).
ANIMALS
popville.com

With Great Glee I Give You Snow Dogs Volume Three!

“Teddy, an English Golden Retriever from U Street.”. There will be more rounds (see volume one here and volume two here). I’ll be taking my kids sledding soon so future volumes will be posted later today/tomorrow. Thanks!. Many, many more great pups:. “Mae, from North Michigan Park”. “Sawyer in...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
popville.com

Without Further Ado Snow Dogs Volume Two!

“one-year-old Boji, a Vizsla, getting his first “taste” of snow in Bloomingdale this morning.”. There will be more rounds (see volume one here) – send your snow dogs (cats, rabbits, who knows) throughout the day to [email protected] and let me know neighborhood you are in. Thanks!
GEORGETOWN, DC
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: Fasten your seat belt for the New Year

Are you ready to board Flight 2022? Well, fasten your seat belts because we are on the verge of saying “hello” to a New Year. Ready or not, it is coming, so we might as well pop the cork, pour the bubbly, and watch the ball in Time Square (or boot in Prescott) drop. Time, once again, is marching into the beginning of a new calendar, dragging us along with it.
PRESCOTT, AZ
womanaroundtown.com

We Celebrate Our Women Around Town 2021

We got off to a slow start in 2021 while we waited for a vaccine that would protect us from Covid-19. Even when vaccines became available, months would pass before many of us would emerge from isolation. Nothing, however, could hold back the incredible women we wrote about this past year. They didn’t hit the pause button, but kept moving ahead, doing what they do best. It has been an honor to tell their stories on Woman Around Town and they continue to inspire us.
CELEBRATIONS
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: ISLAMORADA FIRE RESCUE TAKES SANTA AROUND TOWN

Fire trucks decorated in Christmas lights stopped along the village streets, transporting Santa and carolers to meet the children on the evening of Dec. 5. Some 30 stops were made in Islamorada beginning at the Islamorada Mobil in Lower Matecumbe and ending on Bee Street on Plantation Key. Joining Santa was Mrs. Claus and Islamorada Fire Rescue. U.S. Marines collected new, unwrapped toys for donations to Florida Keys Toys for Tots.
ISLAMORADA, FL
thestokesnews.com

Christmas is almost here

Amy Conner’s first and second grade class at Lawsonville took time to make homemade cards for a local nursing home. Students at Lawsonville Elementary took turns posing for Christmas photos outside their classrooms. Priddy’s General Store in Danbury displayed a couple of signs of the season: a classic Flexible...
LAWSONVILLE, NC

