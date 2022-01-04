ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

With Dogged Determination, a Great Dane Launched Phoenixville’s Popular Firebird Festival

 2 days ago

Henrik Stubbe Teglbjaerg.Image via Tyger Williams, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Each December in Phoenixville, as a culmination of the annual Firebird Festival, a 25-foot wooden phoenix is set aflame, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The organizer behind that event — and the construction manager of its signature wooden bird — is Henrik Stubbe Teglbjaerg, who arrived in the U.S. from Denmark in 1989.

In 2004, together with four other Phoenixville residents, Stubbe Teglbjaerg came up with the novel idea of creating a festival that would culminate with a bonfire to celebrate the borough’s mythical namesake.

He envisioned the spectacle as a celebration of Phoenixville’s burgeoning renewal, which he saw as akin to the mythological bird that gets consumed by fire and is then reborn from its ashes.

“When I moved here, it was a depressed town. But then the Colonial Theater opened; four art galleries opened up; we got two coffee houses; and there was this rebirth,” said Stubbe Teglbjaerg. “The myth of the phoenix rising out of the ashes fit perfect, and I think that’s why this festival was so embraced by our town.”

Today, he is the lone organizer of the festival and spends three months each year creating its wooden centerpiece.

And each year, he joins revelers as it is reduced to a smoldering pile of lumber that becomes a symbol of hope and pride.

Read more about Henrik Stubbe Teglbjaerg and the Phoenixville Firebird Festival in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
After Its Beginnings in Berwyn, Mingle Mocktails Is Now Shaking (and Stirring) National Beverage Markets

Berwyn resident Laura Taylor started making mocktails five years ago after she stopped drinking alcohol. Her decision to live as a teetotaler led to the realization that a market exists for healthier nonalcoholic beverages than those available at the time. Lisa Dukart, for The Philadelphia Business Journal, covered how that idea, embodied by her business Mingle Mocktails, has evolved.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Manor Filled with Everlasting History in Heart of Willistown's Radnor Hunt

An estate that consists of four remarkable establishments and a total of five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Malvern. The prestigious Ashbridge Farm manor is filled with everlasting history and located in the heart of Radnor Hunt. With 11.5 acres of land overlooking the Ashbridge Preserve, this captivating property showcases incredible views, diligent renovations, remote privacy, and impeccable details throughout.
