Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes the latest PSG player to test positive for Covid-19 with keeper joining Lionel Messi and three others in getting the virus with Ligue 1 season set to resume

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to return a positive Covid-19 test.

He follows Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Bernat, however, subsequently tested negative on Monday and Tuesday, meaning that he can return to training with PSG on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for Covid-19

PSG beat fourth-tier club Vannes OC 4-0 in the cup, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick

Donnarumma played in their 4-0 win over fourth division Vannes OC in the Coupe de France on Monday night. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the second-half after Presnel Kimpembe opened the scoring.

A PSG statement read: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been placed in isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol.

'The tests carried out by Juan Bernat yesterday and today have come back negative. He will resume training tomorrow.'

Donnarumma is set to miss Sunday's trip to Lyon as Ligue 1 resumes after the winter break in France. The Parisians currently have a comfortable 13-point lead at the top of the standings.

Donnarumma has entered isolation after his positive test and will miss Sunday's visit to Lyon

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid after a trip back home to his native Argentina

The Argentine, 34, enjoyed time off from Paris Saint-Germain, who were on their winter break

The legendary player was filmed dancing at a concert with his wife Antonela in Argentina

Messi, 34, had returned to his native Argentina for the festive period and tested positive for Covid just days after being seen singing and dancing with his wife Antonela at a concert in Rosario, Santa Fe.

He is self-isolating in Argentina and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed he would not return to France until he tested negative.

Messi reportedly flew back to Argentina along with his countrymen and PSG team-mates Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi after their last game against Lorient.

Pochettino will also be without Brazilian star Neymar for the visit to Lyon as he continues his recovery from an ankle ligament injury at home in Brazil.