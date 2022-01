After elections, sometime between Thanksgiving and New Year Day, when Jersey City residents are preoccupied, is a perfect time for the mayor of Jersey City to pronounce a new flat tax on garbage removal in our water bill. If you are like most residents of Jersey City you probably have no idea that starting Jan. 1, 2022, each residential and commercial property will be paying $12.50 a month per unit for garbage removal. In essence, your taxes have been raised.

