ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

By ANGELA CHARLTON, NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to rein in deadly domestic violence. In all three cases, the men told police they themselves were at fault, according to...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

France introduces free contraception for women aged 18-25

Free birth control for all women under 25 will be available in France from Saturday, expanding a scheme targeting under-18s to ensure young women don't stop taking contraception because they cannot afford it. The scheme, which could benefit three million women, covers the pill, IUDs, contraceptive patches and other methods...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Daily Uplift

France Makes Birth Control Free For All Women Under 25

From Saturday, all women under the age of 25 in France will be able to access free birth control, expanding on a scheme that was previously only available to under-18s. In France, contraception for children was already free. Several European countries provide free contraception to teenagers. This decision was made in the wake of surveys showing a drop in contraception use, primarily due to financial reasons.
Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
PHARMACEUTICALS
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male. The French first lady has been targeted on social media with the false claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Women In France#3 Women#French#Nous Toutes
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Germany, France urge all sides to respect eastern Ukraine ceasefire

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday. “We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron in the merde as latest world leader to cause controversy by cursing

Emmanuel Macron has courted controversy by telling a French newspaper that his government wants to “piss off” the unvaccinated by banning them from venues such as restaurants and restricting their ability to travel.Speaking to Le Parisien, the French president used the coarse expression “emmerder”, which comes from the word “merde” (meaning s***) and which can also be translated as “to make life difficult”.In an interview that was published on Tuesday evening, Mr Macron said that his strategy was to make unjabbed people reconsider their decision by limiting their social lives “as much as possible”.The comments prompted immediate outrage from his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Britain and France: the very worst of rivals

At the core of Boris Johnson’s Brexit is a conflict between ideology and geography. The purpose of the project is divergence – a competitive leap away from Europe into other markets. But that impulse to move is thwarted by the permanence of Britain’s location. No matter how much sovereignty the Eurosceptics claim over national regulation, governing a medium-sized power 30 miles from the coast of France will always require some accommodation with the interests of neighbouring states.
POLITICS
WRAL

Salvador court re-opens probe into 1989 killing of 6 priests

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s Supreme Court ordered Wednesday the re-opening of an investigation into the 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage. Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil war have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Macron's blunt language on France's unvaccinated causes furore

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The government on Wednesday defended President Emmanuel Macron's use of coarse language in a stepped-up campaign against France's unvaccinated, after his words drew condemnation from the opposition and mixed reactions from voters. Macron said he wanted to "piss off" unvaccinated people by making their lives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore

France's lower house of parliament on Thursday passed in a first reading a bill further tightening  Covid measures, after three days of tense debates fuelled by President Emmanuel Macron's warning that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. The bill would require a full course of vaccination against Covid-19 to enjoy basic parts of life including inter-city train travel, attending cultural events or eating out. A recent test or proof of recovery would no longer be valid. The legislation was expected to pass relatively smoothly through parliament with support from the right-wing opposition. But it was initially blocked this week when deputies managed to defeat the government on a procedural vote.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy