4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Job In November

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Business) – A record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in November, bringing the resignation rate to 3%, matching the September high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers especially quit...

News On 6

207,000 Americans Filed For Jobless Aid Last Week, Near Half-Century Low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits edged up last week, but claims remains near a 50-year low amid a tight labor market that is spurring businesses to hold onto their workers. About 207,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended January 1, the Labor Department...
iheart.com

Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report

Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report. Bottom Line: Inflation was the biggest economic theme of 2021. We all know it, we all lived it. Thankfully the cost of stuff wasn’t the only thing inflating to end the year. According to the ADP Private Sector Jobs Report private sector jobs boomed to end the year. According to the report private employers added 807,000 new jobs in December. The highest total since May and the 2nd best month of job growth of the year. It broke down like this:
CBS Minnesota

Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A record number of American workers have joined the “Great Resignation.” According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired. So where are the workers going? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner learned remaining unemployed is rarely the end goal. After years in the restaurant industry, Colette Graack left her duties in the food prep line in June 2021 in exchange for a deeper role as...
Markets Insider

A record-high 1 million restaurant and hotel workers quit in November — and it shows the labor shortage might really be a wage shortage

Amid labor shortages and the Great Resignation, new data shows a record number of Americans quit their jobs in November. Quits in leisure and hospitality, typically a lower-wage industry, led the way, with over a million quits in November. But hiring remains robust, suggesting that a wage shortage is pushing...
AFP

US private hiring surged to 807,000 in December: ADP

Hiring in the United States surged in December, with private companies adding 807,000 workers, particularly in the service sector, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday. It was a big upswing from the 505,000 gain in November and nearly double the increase economists had been expecting, but the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 could hit job growth in the months ahead. The data may offer a preview of the government employment report due out Friday, though the report can be far out of line with the official figures. ADP said service firms, including restaurants and hotels that were the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, added 669,000 workers last month, while goods-producing companies hired 138,000.
Essence

Report: 40% Of U.S. Employees Are Currently Looking For New Jobs With Better Pay Or Benefits

One thing is evident, people are demanding more from their employers, one way or another. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. More people handed in their resignations in April than we’ve seen in recent years and have remained exponentially high the rest of this year, with about 10.9 million open jobs this summer.
