Liam Gorman scored 20 points, including the game-winning layup with less than 10 seconds remaining, to lead Gloucester to a victory on the road over Woodbury, 44-43. Woodbury had a chance to retake the lead in the final moments, inbounding the ball after Gorman’s layup and pushing it down the court. Jabron Solomon took a short-range jumper that rattled around the rim before missing. Michael Light pulled down the rebound with two seconds remaining to seal the win for Gloucester, which moves to 4-2 with the victory.

WOODBURY, NJ ・ 15 MINUTES AGO