ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Key Art And Premiere Date For SPACE FORCE Season 2

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released these official premiere date announcement and this key art for SPACE FORCE season 2. Executive Producers: Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, Howard Klein, Norm Hiscock,...

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Netflix Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Over the holiday weekend, FX put on a show with a number of big announcements and teasers for the return of Atlanta and Snowfall in early 2022. Not to mention, Marvel and Disney continue to make noise with their Hawkeye finale and the continued success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With all that happened, Netflix refused to be forgotten. Closing out the holiday weekend, the streaming giant rolled out the first teaser for the new season of Bridgerton.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Season 2 of Netflix’s Series “Space Force” Returns in February

Netflix’s workplace comedy-drama series Space Force has a Season 2 premiere date! The series had an eerily realistic take on the handling of the newly made Space Force, created during the Trump Administration. The story follows the highly decorated four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell). Naird tries to lead the sixth branch of the military while also being a present father to his daughter. Throughout Season 1 of the series Space Force showed the petty rivalries between the branches of the military. Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, social media director. Veteran actor John Malkovich plays chief scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory. Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created the Netflix workplace comedy-drama series. Season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver instead of Los Angeles. Norm Hiscock, who has worked on Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn-Nine-Nine will partner with Daniels as a co-showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

Netflix Launches Season Two of Space Force Next Month

Space Force returns to the launchpad in the middle of the month with the whole goofy cast of the new military branch racing against China to the moon. The returning cast members include Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Here...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Silvers
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Greg Daniels
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Ken Kwapis
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ Trailer, ‘Peacemaker’ Red Band Trailer, ‘The Kardashians’ New Series, ‘Space Force’ Premiere Date, ‘NCIS’ to Crossover With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, USA Network Gets Cable Rights to ‘9-1-1’, and More!

Freeform’s new series Single Drunk Female is set to premiere January 20 with back to back episodes. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 5 premiere date hopes at Paramount Network

In the wake of the finale tonight, doesn’t it feel right to have a Yellowstone season 5 premiere date discussion in this piece?. We should start by noting here that technically, the Kevin Costner series has yet to receive a green light at the Paramount Network. With that in mind, it’s a foregone conclusion and it feels like speculating about it is a total waste of time. Actors have spoken about season 5 hopes and the only way this show ends anytime soon is if Costner or Taylor Sheridan wants to wrap it up. We think we’ve got at least two more seasons, if not more — though we don’t think that this is the sort of series destined to last ten years or anything.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
2dopeboyz.com

Donald Glover & FX Reveal ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Roughly three-and-a-half years after its Season 2 finale, fans were finally treated to the first glimpse of the third season of Donald Glover‘s award-winning series Atlanta in October. Now, four years after the Season 2 finale, fans will finally be treated to the highly-anticipated new season. With HBO’s Insecure...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Space Force Netflix#Trackback
TVLine

Search Party Final Season: Cast, EP Talk 'Surreal' Experience of Working With John Waters and Jeff Goldblum

Search Party is renowned for its zaniness and larger-than-life guest stars, so it’s only natural that its upcoming invitees are of the highest caliber: the legendary John Waters and ever-enigmatic Jeff Goldblum. In its forthcoming final season (all 10 episodes drop on HBO Max Friday, Jan. 7), Dory may be alive, but she’s heading straight for another terrifying journey when she joins a flamboyant tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on a philanthropic endeavor sparked by her near-death experience. (And let’s just say Goldblum is at his absolute Goldblum-iest.) “Tunnel Quinn sees Dory as an opportunity to make money,” Alia Shawkat, Dory’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Space Force' Season 2 Images and Release Date Reveal the Return of Steve Carell Sitcom

Since the Season 1 debut of Space Force in early 2020 the world was able to see many forms of incompetence, from real-life examples to feature film representations as seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. So if the freshman year of the series seemed appropriate for the times we lived in, Season 2 will once again feel right at home with a fresh batch of high-ranking officials making questionable decisions. The streaming giant has revealed the release date and some first-look images for Season 2 of Space Force.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix Mystery Series ARCHIVE 81

Rewind to reveal the truth. Netflix has released this official trailer for ARCHIVE 81. Netflix’s new supernatural thriller series premieres on Friday, January 14th. Quote from ARCHIVE 81 Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer Rebecca Sonnenshine:. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Disney+ New Animated Film “THE ICE AGE ADVENTURES OF BUCK WILD”

Disney+ has released the trailer and poster for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” an all-new animated adventure featuring the return of the beloved characters from the wildly successful global “Ice Age” franchise. The original movie premieres exclusively on Disney+ January 28, 2022. The “Ice Age” collection (five films and two television specials) is currently available on Disney+.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For SNOWPIERCER Season 3

TNT has released this official trailer for season three of “Snowpiercer” premiering on Monday, January 24 at 9 pm ET/PT. At the end of “Snowpiercer” season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return. “Snowpiercer” season three stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy® and Tony® Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee  Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy® nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in Development at Netflix

Netflix is developing a “Scott Pilgrim” anime series, Variety has confirmed with sources. The show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners. Science SARU would provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who was behind the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” would executive produce alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall. Netflix...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch Ming-Na Wen In This New THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Featurette

Disney+ has released this new featurette for “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT.” Watch Ming-Na Wen as she reflects on her role of a lifetime in a new featurette, “Ming-Na’s Dream Role.” Robert Rodriguez and Temuera Morrison discuss working with Ming-Na and her invaluable influence as Fennec Shand in “The Book of Boba Fett,” streaming now exclusively on Disney+. A new episode will be available tomorrow.
MOVIES
MIX 107.9

Season 4 of Ozark Sneak Peek

  Fans are gearing up for season four of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Ozark. The usual suspects return on January 21. Earlier today Netflix shared a sneak preview on social media and fans simply cannot wait. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug […]
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy