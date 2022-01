NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has been given reimbursement funds to help rebuild and recover following natural disasters and COVID-19. Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. announced that grants and programs will be funded by the American Rescue Plan and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisianians to help cover the costs of staying warm this winter by paying utility bills and energy repairs.

