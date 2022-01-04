Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters.

Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a screenshot of the disturbing message to her Instagram Story, explaining that while she is used to receiving online hate, she couldn't ignore this particular comment.

"I've gotten beyond use to receiving the love and hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8, so growing up I had to learn not to acknowledge the hate and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negative the attention it so desperately wants," she wrote on Monday, January 3. "But this is one of [the] ones I can't just brush off."

On Tuesday, January 4, Jamie Lynn shared an update on the situation in a clip to her Instagram Story, where she revealed the person who sent the outrageous comments had apologized — but the mom-of-two maintained it still wasn't okay.

"The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized and said how uncalled for it was," Jamie Lynn said in the video on Tuesday. "Don't get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable."

However, the Zoey 101 alum insisted the situation could serve as a learning experience by calling out the online hater.

"It could have pointed out something to them and made a change in them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anyone else and that's the only change that we can make," she continued.

"It's important to remember that fighting negative with negative will never win anything, so coming from a positive place instead of spreading more bullying or more hate is the only way we're ever going to make a difference," Jamie Lynn concluded.

The child star has been at the center of public scrutiny ever since Britney, 40, called out their family for their apparent involvement in the abusive conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years.

As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Pop has "no plans to reconcile with her sister," or her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, as she "doesn't foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through."