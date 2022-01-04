ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gh2LC_0dcSF9AR00
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a screenshot of the disturbing message to her Instagram Story, explaining that while she is used to receiving online hate, she couldn't ignore this particular comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihKaQ_0dcSF9AR00
Source: MEGA

"I've gotten beyond use to receiving the love and hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8, so growing up I had to learn not to acknowledge the hate and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negative the attention it so desperately wants," she wrote on Monday, January 3. "But this is one of [the] ones I can't just brush off."

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, January 4, Jamie Lynn shared an update on the situation in a clip to her Instagram Story, where she revealed the person who sent the outrageous comments had apologized — but the mom-of-two maintained it still wasn't okay.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ex.co

"The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized and said how uncalled for it was," Jamie Lynn said in the video on Tuesday. "Don't get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0s27_0dcSF9AR00
Source: MEGA

However, the Zoey 101 alum insisted the situation could serve as a learning experience by calling out the online hater.

Article continues below advertisement

"It could have pointed out something to them and made a change in them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anyone else and that's the only change that we can make," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's important to remember that fighting negative with negative will never win anything, so coming from a positive place instead of spreading more bullying or more hate is the only way we're ever going to make a difference," Jamie Lynn concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFgD2_0dcSF9AR00
Source: MEGA

The child star has been at the center of public scrutiny ever since Britney, 40, called out their family for their apparent involvement in the abusive conservatorship that ruled her life for 13 years.

As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Pop has "no plans to reconcile with her sister," or her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, as she "doesn't foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through."

Comments / 25

Bonnie Adkins
4d ago

Do you know what loyalty is? You watched your father work your sister like a work horse. And, you did nothing but have your hand out.

Reply
24
Phyllis Prall
3d ago

Now you have no excuse. Go get a job Jaime. Quit living off of your sister!!!! Time to be an adult!!!@

Reply
9
dummy on the left
4d ago

awe too bad you and your leech of a dad ruin her life just so you both could live off of her...

Reply
17
Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Jamie Spears for ‘Attacking’ Daughter Over Diane Sawyer Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Spears is denying his involvement in a 2003 Diane Sawyer interview that made his daughter cry, prompting the pop star’s legal team to question … why? Earlier this week, Britney Spears slammed Sawyer for a sit-down that took place when she was 21 yearscold. And while the news anchor has remained silent on the pop star’s criticism, in an interesting turn of events, her father has entered the fray, speaking up on the issue. Spears’ father — who was suspended by the court earlier this year, after overseeing her conservatorship for 13 years — has denied he had any part in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#British Royal Family#Instagram Story
thecurrent-online.com

What’s the accurate Net Worth of Jamie Lynn Spears?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has an estimated net worth of $6 million due to her participation in the comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Britney Spears, the world’s most famous pop star, has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram. Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are some of the celebrities Britney follows on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Boasts About Date Night Without Her Kids As Dad Comes Under Fire For Borrowing $40K Before Britney Spears Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is enjoying her love life in the midst of more family drama. The 30-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a getaway trip with her husband, Jamie Watson. The pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — were in town in Solvang, Calif., to attend a wedding, marking their first trip away together without their kids.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Britney Spears Says Not Making Music Is Her Way of Saying ‘F–k You’

Britney Spears spoke about how her musical efforts were controlled during her conservatorship, and bluntly said her decision to not make new music at the moment was “my way of saying, ‘Fuck You.’”. While Spears released several albums and performed regularly during her now-terminated conservatorship, she’s been...
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy