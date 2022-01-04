These Were The Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In 2021

Large cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion. Such stocks are considered as stalwarts or blue chips of the stock market. Also, these companies are mostly stable and dominate their industry, and this makes them a good investment option. However, as always, there are some stocks that fail to perform, but that doesn’t mean they are bad. Rather, they could offer massive returns when they bounce back. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing large cap stocks in 2021.

Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In 2021

We have used the return data (from finviz.com ) to come up with the ten worst performing large cap stocks in 2021. Following are the ten worst performing large cap stocks in 2021:

Exact Sciences (>-41%)

Founded in 1995, it is a molecular diagnostics company that develops products for early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) came up with Cologuard, which is a screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The shares of the company are down more than 12% in three months and over 2% in the last one month. Exact Sciences posted sales of over $1.40 billion in 2020, and over $870 million in 2019.

Pinterest (>-42%)

Founded in 2008, this company operates a pinboard-style photo-sharing website, and allows users to design, as well as manage theme-based image collections, such as events, hobbies and more. The shares of the company are down more than 26% in three months and over 3% in the last one month. Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) posted sales of over $1.60 billion in 2020, and over $1.10 billion in 2019.

Zoom Video Communications (>-43%)

Founded in 2011, this company offers a video-first communications platform. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) offers products for workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, meetings, chat, as well as developer platform products. The shares of the company are down more than 29% in three months and almost 1% in the last one month. Zoom Video posted sales of over $2.60 billion in 2021, and over $622 million in 2020.

Robinhood Markets (>-47%)

Founded in 2013, it is a financial services platform that is known for offering commission-free stock trading. Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) focuses on providing retail brokerage services. The shares of the company are down more than 56% in three months and over 18% in the last one month. Robinhood Markets posted sales of over $958 million in 2020, and over $277 million in 2019.

RingCentral (>-48%)

Founded in 1999, this company offers global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) offers its products under the following names: RingCentral Fax, RingCentral Professional, and RingCentral Glip. The shares of the company are down almost 11% in three months and over 3% in the last one month. RingCentral posted sales of over $1.10 billion in 2020, and over $902 million in 2019.

Zillow Group Cl. C (>-51%)

Founded in 2004, Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on web and mobile. Zillow Group has the following business segments: Media & Technology (IMT), Internet, Homes and Mortgages segment. The Class C shares of the company are down over 26% in three months but are up over 1% in the last one month.

Coupa Software (>-52%)

Founded in 2006, this company offers business spend management (BSM) solutions. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) product portfolio includes invoice, expense, strategic sourcing, supplier management and more. The shares of the company are down over 23% in three months and over 2% in the last one month. Coupa Software posted sales of over $541 million in 2021, and over $389 million in 2020.

Teladoc Health (>-52%)

Founded in 2002, this company offers telehealthcare services through Internet, video and phone. Its services and solutions cover non-urgent, episodic needs such as flu, as well as chronic, complicated medical conditions. The shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) are down over 23% in three months and over 3% in the last one month. Teladoc Health posted sales of over $1 billion in 2020, and over $553 million in 2019.

Zillow Group (>-54%)

The shares of the company are down over 28% in three months but are up almost 1% in the last one month. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) posted sales of over $3.30 billion in 2020, and over $2.70 billion in 2019.

Peloton Interactive (>-75%)

Founded in 2012, this company operates an at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has the following business segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The shares of the company are down over 57% in three months and more than 15% in the last one month. Peloton Interactive posted sales of over $4 billion in 2020, and over $1.80 billion in 2019.