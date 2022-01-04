ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setting Intentions for the New Year

By Reviewed by Michelle Quirk
Cover picture for the articleIntentions, unlike resolutions, are more broad and encompass multiple areas of life. Setting intentions helps you discover and build habits you enjoy. Reflecting on your intentions and sharing them with others helps you to ground yourself and stick with it. I have always loved the beginnings of things, moments...

psychologytoday.com

3 Essentials for Staying in Love

How many people wish the initial rush of “being in love” could last? While some may dismiss these feelings as infatuation or human evolution’s way of baiting people to procreate and continue its existence, others suggest the first stages of love might be the truest expression of love. For instance, Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief and The Honeymoon Effect, maintains that the initial feelings of falling in love yank people from their self-obsessive autopilot-driven thoughts and behaviors and plop them into the beautiful, magic moment.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Keep Old Habits from Sabotaging Your Goals

Progress toward our goals can be undermined by unproductive habits. When we become more aware of our habits, we can start changing them. Eliminating unproductive habits can lead to personal growth. Each year, many of us make New Year’s resolutions, aiming to be healthier, happier, and more successful in the...
HEALTH
Long Beach Post

How to set attainable new year’s resolutions

With the new year around the corner and so many changes to our lifestyles in 2021, you may be itching to set some big resolutions for 2022. Here are a few tips for setting meaningful and attainable New Year’s resolutions. The post How to set attainable new year’s resolutions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LIFESTYLE
Yoga Journal

Flow Into 2022 With This Intention-Setting Yoga Practice

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Every time we enter a new year, we welcome a new beginning. It’s a time when we can celebrate and release the past, while looking forward to what’s to come.
YOGA
#Encompass Health
psychologytoday.com

Which Type of Curiosity Seeker Are You?

The drive for curiosity leads people to seek information even if it doesn't serve a practical purpose. New personality research contrasts those whose curiosity is based on anxiety with those who are driven by the trait of openness. Becoming a joyous explorer can help people expand and deepen their knowledge...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

5 Ways to Manage the Winter Blues

The winter blues can be managed and even avoided. Be proactive and implement structure. The Premak Principle may make your days a lot more fulfilling. Sadly, this is the time of year when patient after patient begins to speak about the winter blues. Certainly, there are those who experience full-blown Major Depression with Seasonal Pattern—and if you are experiencing suicidality, hopelessness, and difficulty functioning, then please seek help immediately. But if you are simply under the weather and miss the long days with lots of light, then I can help you now. I'm speaking to people of all ages who start to feel blue when the sun begins to set earlier and days and nights begin to blend. We lose the ability to go for a run or even a walk after work because it gets dark so early. We are less likely to venture out after 4:30 PM because it is dark and it seems as if it is time to give up the day. We feel robbed of many hours of the day that were available to us just days or weeks earlier.
LIFESTYLE
WebMD

The Psychology Behind New Year's Resolutions

In a time as rocky and uncertain as the COVID-19 era, there is at least one thing that is almost guaranteed right now: those New Year’s resolutions we made for 2022 may be looking a little shaky already. People love to set goals, and setting objectives can lead to...
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Mindfully Listen: 3 Potent Ways to Connect and Influence

Listening carefully to one another is how we build strong bonds and earn each other's trust. When we're listening, it's possible to feel more connected to others than when we're talking. We don't have much influence on others until we connect to their experience and they feel heard. In the...
MENTAL HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: The ultimate New Year’s resolution

I wrote the headline for this notebook entry before I started writing the essay. What’s more, I wrote it without having any idea what the resolution is or what would make it “ultimate.” It’s the kind of thing a desperate writer does in the foggy wake of a long holiday. Guy Clark said, “Some days […] The post Editor’s Notebook: The ultimate New Year’s resolution appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

A New Kind of Loneliness

It's not uncommon for people to experience loneliness and not understand why. When opportunities to interact in the world are more limited, it can put a strain on someone's close relationships. Taking small steps to re-connect safely with others can help alleviate loneliness. The isolation from the pandemic has had...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Steps to a Relationship Reboot

Resolutions help us shift our perspective and visualize a future that engenders hope. Suggestions to re-inspire your relationship include weekly dates, pay it forward challenges, and a complaining fast. Research shows that writing down your goals can significantly increase your chances of achieving them. I don't know about you, but...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationCanada

Learn time management to make those New Year's resolutions stick

Does this sound familiar? You make a New Year’s resolution, like learning a new language, reading more books or playing an instrument. You’re really excited at the beginning. You even go out and buy books or sign up for lessons. But then life happens. You get busy at work, you have to take care of your kids or elderly parents, and before you know it, the month is over and you’ve barely made a dent. Worse, you feel more and more like your resolution conflicts with your daily life. Every day you try to fit in time for it feels like...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Instead of a Resolution, Consider Adopting a Word of the Year

As 2022 gets underway, the chatter about resolutions will persist. People want to exercise more, read more books, unplug from devices, and drink their requisite amount of water every day. For several years, I fell into the trap of making several resolutions at the same time, and in three weeks, most of my “new” habits had already lost traction.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Are You Wondering How to Create Deeper Relationships?

Partners in strong relationships learn how to become attuned and responsive to each other's needs. Developing strong communication skills can help individuals express what they want. Understanding how to self-soothe can help people stay connected to their partner even when they're frustrated. Philosophers have told us that to love and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why and How We Emotionally Distance Ourselves from Others

When interacting with other people, many of us experience some anxiety. Whether it's an introduction to a new person, a chat at the mailbox with a neighbor, or even a dinner with an intimate partner, any degree of self-disclosure can be scary. It can be so intimidating that our unconscious desire to avoid it is powerful enough to sabotage some of these interactions from the moment they begin.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bookriot.com

9 Great Books About Building Habits

If you’re looking to reflect and work on yourself ahead of the new year, a good place to start is looking at the habits you currently have. From your daily routines, to habits that lead to you feeling a certain way, to ones that invigorate you and those that are more harmful than good.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

4 Mantras to Finally Get Started in 2022

Studies have shown that around 20% of people in the United States are chronic procrastinators. Treating underlying mental health issues such as ADHD, depression, and anxiety can help reduce procrastination, among other benefits. It's possible to improve one's own tendency to procrastinate by reframing beliefs such as needing to have...
MENTAL HEALTH
bizjournals

Connecting: Disrupt your habits to stimulate creative thinking

Let’s talk about professional networking. For some, especially those who don’t perceive that they have the time to actively network, who feel as if networking is sketchy, overly sales-y, selfish or inauthentic, thinking differently about building better, more meaningful professional relationships might feel like a stretch. If you count yourself among people in that camp, I encourage you to “whack your thinking.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AOL Corp

How to set healthy boundaries — and what to do if people keep crossing them

No in the New Year is Yahoo Life’s series about the power of saying no, establishing boundaries and prioritizing your own physical and mental health. When it comes to personal boundaries, you may not intentionally set them, but you know when someone has crossed them — whether it's the relative who makes unwelcome comments about your weight at family gatherings, the boss who expects you to answer his emails on weekends or the friend who assumes you’ll drop everything when she needs you.
MENTAL HEALTH

