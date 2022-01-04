Setting Intentions for the New Year

The winter blues can be managed and even avoided. Be proactive and implement structure. The Premak Principle may make your days a lot more fulfilling. Sadly, this is the time of year when patient after patient begins to speak about the winter blues. Certainly, there are those who experience full-blown Major Depression with Seasonal Pattern—and if you are experiencing suicidality, hopelessness, and difficulty functioning, then please seek help immediately. But if you are simply under the weather and miss the long days with lots of light, then I can help you now. I'm speaking to people of all ages who start to feel blue when the sun begins to set earlier and days and nights begin to blend. We lose the ability to go for a run or even a walk after work because it gets dark so early. We are less likely to venture out after 4:30 PM because it is dark and it seems as if it is time to give up the day. We feel robbed of many hours of the day that were available to us just days or weeks earlier.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO