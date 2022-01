Battlefield 2042 has only been out for a little over a month at this point, but Electronic Arts and DICE are soon going to make the game free-to-play for some users for a limited period of time. Specifically, those on Xbox platforms--Xbox One and Xbox Series X--will be able to give the latest Battlefield installment a try for themselves starting today. And if that sounds just a little too good to be true, well, there is one notable caveat with the situation.

