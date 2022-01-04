ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

United and Spirit Airlines Increase Pay for Pilots and Flight Attendants to Offset Labor Shortages

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3baB_0dcSEQo600

In the wake of a holiday season full of flight cancellations across the U.S ., airlines are doing what they can to keep their employees happy and working. For United and Spirit, that means a temporary pay bump for their pilots and flight attendants. Business Insider reported that United pilots who work additional flights through January 29 will receive triple pay, and Spirit flight attendants will take home double pay through January 4.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc when it comes to air travel. Not only can crew members expect mass delays and cancellations ( 20,000 since Christmas Eve alone ), but, increasingly, they're also subjected to the whims of unruly passengers who frequently refuse to follow masking policies.

Related: Disgruntled Customers Sound Off on Southwest Airlines Amid Cancellations

In a letter circulated on Friday and obtained by Insider , United's Senior Vice President for Flight Operations Brian Quigley informed pilots of the triple pay opportunity. "Thank you all for your hard work and professionalism during this holiday season," he wrote. "We continue to do everything we can to take care of our customers during this challenging time, and today I'm happy to share a significant update: We worked with the ALPA to provide additional compensation for pilots."

Spirit Airlines staff were notified of pay incentives on Friday via their union, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. "All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4," the AFA-CWA said in statement.

Despite airlines' best efforts and new CDC quarantine guidelines , nationwide flight cancellations continue with no clear end in sight. According to FlightAware , today's travel disruptions already include 1,040 delays and 1,193 cancellations.

Related: American Airlines Has Cancelled More Than 2000 Flights Since Friday

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Masking on planes now pits Southwest Airlines flight attendants against noncompliant pilots

The union representing Southwest Airlines flight attendants says the company is refusing to enforce mask mandates with pilots, on and off airplanes. Transport Workers Union Local 556, which represents 15,400 flight attendants, said Friday that many of the carrier’s pilots are not only going maskless in the cockpit as allowed by Federal Aviation Administration rules but they’ve also dropped face coverings during on-ground training. The union said its members are still required to wear masks and are reprimanded if they don’t.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#United#Business Insider#Omicron#Southwest Airlines#Flight Operations#Alpa#Afa#Flightaware
BoardingArea

“I Had A Dream, And The Dream Is Over.” Brazilian Man Busted For Assuming Identity Of Deceased American To Become United Airlines Flight Attendant

A Brazilian national assumed the identity of a deceased American to land a job with United Airlines and served 23 years as a flight attendant before he was caught. Brazilian National Who Served 23 Years As A Flight Attendant For United Airlines Arrested For Assuming Identity Of Dead American. Four-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations. Flight delays and cancellation have been a big issue for airlines especially over the holiday season. The Christmas weekend was rough for major domestic airlines. United, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, SkyWest, Alaska Airlines and other carriers have cancelled more than 10,000 flights in total since Dec. 23. The main reason has been a staff shortage due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Laredo Morning Times

Travel Crunch Prompts Incentive Pay for United Pilots

The increase in COVID-19 cases that has accompanied the rise of the Omicron variant has had a host of repercussions across the country and the world, from canceled sporting events to altered workplace policies. The effects of the new variant on air travel have been especially dramatic, with airlines in the U.S. canceling hundreds of flights every day over the course of recent days.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines offers pilots triple pay to combat flight disruptions

Many Americans are dreaming about road trips these days as air travel appears to be only getting worse. More than 2,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather and the Omicron variant, which is causing severe staffing shortages among crews. That's on top of the 2,700 cancellations on Saturday, with delays seen for the majority of flights that managed to take off over the weekend.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Airlines bump up pay amid crippling staff shortages

Airlines are prepared to pay a premium to keep planes in the air. United Airlines said pilots will get three-and-a-half times their pay for flying open trips until January 3. The airline has experienced a ‘large number of cancellations over the past week’ due to staff shortages caused by Covid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

United, Spirit offer higher pay to on board staff during January

(Reuters) - United Airlines and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Inc are bumping up pay for on board staff as they scramble to keep schedules intact after U.S. airlines were hammered by a week of mass cancellations. While Spirit's flight attendants are receiving double pay on any work through Jan. 4, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Airlines cancel flights due to COVID staffing shortages

NEW YORK — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines together canceled more than 600 flights on Friday and Saturday. As of early evening Friday,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy