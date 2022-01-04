Eureka is getting its first sushi restaurant in 2022
EUREKA, Mo. – A sushi restaurant is coming to Eureka, Missouri in 2022.
Sushi AI is going into the old Phil’s BBQ building on 5th Street. The building has been renovated since the new owners took over.Top story: Groundbreaking COVID research in Missouri shows alarming trend
This will be the first sushi restaurant ever in Eureka.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2