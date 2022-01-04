ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka is getting its first sushi restaurant in 2022

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

EUREKA, Mo. – A sushi restaurant is coming to Eureka, Missouri in 2022.

Sushi AI is going into the old Phil’s BBQ building on 5th Street. The building has been renovated since the new owners took over.

This will be the first sushi restaurant ever in Eureka.

