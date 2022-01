DJ NAME: DJ ZED SHOW NAME: Retro-Fit Radio TUNE IN AT: 9:00 PM- 11:00 PM the 2nd and 4th Weds. of every month BRIEF BIO: I like to write, generally avoiding large crowds, and Fig Newtons WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: I’ll be playing a little bit of new wave, dance, old school punk, goth, alternative 90s, and some indie stuff. I’ll throw in some new stuff too. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: The word of the day DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Sinead O Conner’s The Lion and the Cobra GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Third Eye Blind’s 1997 album, Third Eye Blind. But to be honest I don't feel very guilty about it. FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes Moab a bit cooler. I've always liked seeing a KZMU bumper sticker on a car.

MOAB, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO