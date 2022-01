ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Holladay Allen was on her way to have dinner in St. Augustine. However, finding a parking spot in the downtown area can present itself a challenge. She parked in a lot that was privately owned. Allen paid $10 for two hours, but she overstayed her limit by 40 minutes. She said the service was a bit slow that night. Allen thought all was well because she did not see a ticket on her windshield.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO