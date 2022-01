(CNN) — Airlines continue to cancel and delay flights by the thousands as their operations struggle with an untold number of workers calling out sick with coronavirus. Carriers have canceled more than 1,620 flights as of Thursday afternoon and delayed more than 1,350 nationwide according to flight tracking site FlightAware. On Wednesday, US airlines canceled a total 1,790 flights and delayed another 6,097 flights.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO