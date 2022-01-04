ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LOOK: A wild stat shows just how dominant Nick Saban has been at Alabama

By AJ Spurr
 2 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has now, officially, been with the program for over 15 years. A decade and a half is a lot longer that most coaches’ tenures at other programs. However, Saban has earned it.

Not only has he become one of the most elite coaches in the entire sport, earning championship after championship, but the city of Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama see him as an icon.

FOX College Football recently shared a graphic on Twitter that showed just how dominant he has been while with the Crimson Tide.

Except for his first season in 2007 at Alabama and a few others, almost every Saban-led Crimson Tide team has been ranked No. 1 in the nation at least once during the season.

Saban and Alabama currently hold the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff and will soon take on No. 3 Georgia in the national championship game in Indianapolis.

